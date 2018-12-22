Bbt Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 190.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbt Capital Management Llc bought 19,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,005 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.04 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbt Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.51% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $25.02. About 6.30M shares traded or 99.52% up from the average. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has declined 34.67% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.67% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CALL; 04/04/2018 – DISH SAYS TALKS CONTINUE TO QUALIFY FOR BIDDING CREDIT; 10/04/2018 – DISH Alliance Group strengthens ISPs with broadband sales support, video offerings; 01/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cites Continued Deterioration of DISH’s Operating Profile, Declines in Pay-TV Subscribers; 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS – LIVE DIGITAL BROADCAST NETWORK TO RECEIVE OVER 200 ADDITIONAL THEATERS OVER NEXT 12-18 MONTHS THROUGH EXTENDED DISH NETWORK AGREEMENT; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN: DON’T EXPECT NETWORK PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENTS; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q REV. $3.46B, EST. $3.50B; 08/05/2018 – DISH EXECUTIVES SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Nic Inc (EGOV) by 250.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 63,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,014 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.32M, up from 25,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Nic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $798.83 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $12. About 1.29M shares traded or 193.57% up from the average. NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) has declined 23.36% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EGOV News: 29/05/2018 – South Carolina Office of the Comptroller Website Ranks No. 9 in National Review of State Transparency Websites; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Position in NIC; 03/05/2018 – NIC Partner Honored as a 2018 Service to the Citizen Award Winner; 24/04/2018 – StateScoop Announces the Top 50 Leaders in State IT; 03/05/2018 – Nichols Farms Launches a Snacking Legacy With Nic’s Mix™; 16/05/2018 – Italy April Final Consumer Prices: NIC By Components (Table); 18/04/2018 – Colorado Department of Public Safety’s Division of Criminal Justice Website Honored with Award; 27/03/2018 – NIC at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 15/05/2018 – NIC’s Gov2Go Platform Wins 2018 Dynamite Award in `Impacter’ Category at ACT-IAC Igniting Innovation Showcase; 25/05/2018 – Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs Memorial Day Remembrance

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.54, from 1.55 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 18 investors sold EGOV shares while 59 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 56.28 million shares or 6.11% less from 59.94 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 7,586 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited reported 34,358 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 550,344 shares. Bessemer Group Inc stated it has 385,481 shares. Qs Invsts Lc invested in 0.03% or 183,153 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Co reported 2,300 shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has invested 0.01% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corporation reported 35,200 shares. Barclays Plc invested 0% of its portfolio in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Systematic Financial Mgmt Lp has 86,425 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Com accumulated 29,477 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The invested in 0% or 42,903 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt owns 4,612 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gsa Cap Prns Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 59,228 shares or 0.05% of the stock. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV).

Among 9 analysts covering NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 11% are positive. NIC had 19 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Loop Capital on Wednesday, February 15. Stephens maintained the shares of EGOV in report on Friday, March 9 with “Hold” rating. The rating was upgraded by Zacks on Monday, August 24 to “Sell”. Imperial Capital maintained NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) on Wednesday, November 18 with “In-Line” rating. The stock of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, August 11 by Imperial Capital. Sidoti downgraded the shares of EGOV in report on Monday, December 19 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was upgraded by Imperial Capital to “Buy” on Monday, July 17. Stephens maintained the shares of EGOV in report on Thursday, February 1 with “Hold” rating. As per Friday, February 5, the company rating was downgraded by Avondale. The stock of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) earned “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital on Friday, November 18.

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91 billion and $8.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mettler (NYSE:MTD) by 2,150 shares to 18,916 shares, valued at $11.52 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 20,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,607 shares, and cut its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM).

More notable recent NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NIC Inc.: Don’t Expect It To Bounce Back – Seeking Alpha” on March 15, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “NIC Inc. Announces Changes to the Company’s Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on June 07, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “NIC Inc. (EGOV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 04, 2018 – Nasdaq” on August 31, 2018. More interesting news about NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “New Online Payment Option for Nebraska State Property Damage – Business Wire” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why NIC Lost Over 20% In 2 Days – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 06, 2018.

Among 23 analysts covering Dish Network Corp. (NASDAQ:DISH), 9 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 39% are positive. Dish Network Corp. had 66 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, September 9 by Wunderlich. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Moeffett Nathanson given on Monday, October 26. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of DISH in report on Thursday, February 23 with “Equal Weight” rating. UBS maintained DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) on Friday, November 10 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 28 by SunTrust. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, February 16. The stock of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) earned “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Thursday, November 9. Guggenheim upgraded DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) rating on Wednesday, October 24. Guggenheim has “Buy” rating and $50 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 26 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Sell” rating by Moffett Nathanson given on Tuesday, September 26.

Bbt Capital Management Llc, which manages about $272.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Call) by 10,000 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $13.01 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

More notable recent DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “TEGNA And DISH Reach Multi-Year Carriage Deal – Nasdaq” on December 01, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is DISH Network (DISH) a Great Stock for Value Investors? – Nasdaq” published on November 12, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: REGN, RMD, DISH – Nasdaq” on October 24, 2018. More interesting news about DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: WDAY, HQY, DISH – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dish Tests Movie Recommendations App Flixpert (EXCLUSIVE) – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.20, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 36 investors sold DISH shares while 128 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 217.76 million shares or 0.04% less from 217.83 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust reported 175,542 shares. Pnc Grp owns 244,311 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of, a Australia-based fund reported 19,956 shares. 222,300 are held by Hbk L P. Rampart Co Limited Liability reported 0.04% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Cleararc Cap Inc has invested 0.03% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Bancshares Of Mellon owns 0.02% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 2.40 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability reported 0.03% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Corporation holds 19,136 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.03% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 20,400 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De has 0.02% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership invested in 18,440 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Sageworth Trust stated it has 1,565 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Company invested 0.02% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH).