Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 19.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interactive Financial Advisors bought 194 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,191 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.39 million, up from 997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $673.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64 million shares traded or 91.61% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/03/2018 – Amazon Expands Whole Foods Delivery to San Francisco, Atlanta; 14/05/2018 – Amazon adopts new policy to promote board diversity; 26/04/2018 – More parcels, higher prices lift UPS profit but costs soar; 05/04/2018 – As Trump Bashes Amazon, the Government Increasingly Relies on It; 15/05/2018 – 24 7.ai Brings Conversational Chatbots to Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant; 26/04/2018 – Amazon 1Q Net $1.6B; 20/03/2018 – Amazon just passed Alphabet to become the world’s second most valuable company; 21/03/2018 – EU’s 3% Turnover Tax to Hit Amazon, Google, Facebook (Video); 31/03/2018 – Trump attacks Amazon, again, over U.S. postal rates; 15/04/2018 – PARTNER IN COLLABORATION WITH AMAZON PRIME VIDEO IN ISRAEL

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 2.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd sold 23,551 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.01M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $85.77 million, down from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.93B market cap company. The stock increased 7.17% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $72.37. About 28.49 million shares traded or 249.49% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 11/04/2018 – NKE: Golden State forward Kevin Durant plans to decline player option and become unrestricted free-agent to restructure contract, league sources tell ESPN. Story w/ @BobbyMarks42 breaking down the options; 04/05/2018 – PUMA SAYS IT WILL DEFEND ITSELF AGAINST NIKE’S ALLEGATIONS; 24/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics. Via @DelRey:; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q REVENUE TO BE UP HIGH-SINGLE DIGITS; 16/03/2018 – NIKE VICE PRESIDENT JAYME MARTIN, WHO REPORTED TO TREVOR EDWARDS, EXITS NIKE – WSJ, CITING; 22/03/2018 – Nike plans to make bigger investments in women’s footwear and apparel to combat rivals; 16/03/2018 – NIKE CLASS B SHARES REVERSE COURSE AFTER WSJ REPORTS, CITING SOURCES, VP JAYME MARTIN EXITS CO; 22/03/2018 – Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 16/03/2018 – Nike VP Jayme Martin Forced Out of Sneaker Giant; 23/05/2018 – NKE: BREAKING: @NFL owners have approved a new 10-year merchandise partnership between @Nike and @Fanatics

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 22 sales for $92.11 million activity. Shares for $4.01M were sold by WILKE JEFFREY A. $3.22M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares were sold by Blackburn Jeffrey M. BEZOS JEFFREY P also sold $27.69M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares. Reynolds Shelley sold $687,447 worth of stock or 437 shares. $3.87M worth of stock was sold by Olsavsky Brian T on Wednesday, August 15. Zapolsky David sold $3.02 million worth of stock or 1,929 shares.

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Amazon.com had 330 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, February 3 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, October 27. RBC Capital Markets maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Friday, October 13 with “Buy” rating. Maxim Group maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Wednesday, September 28. Maxim Group has “Buy” rating and $940 target. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Monness Crespi & Hardt on Monday, January 4. The rating was maintained by Tigress Financial with “Buy” on Thursday, May 3. On Wednesday, January 10 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy”. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $1700 target in Monday, February 5 report. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Monness on Friday, October 27. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, October 26.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 142 were accumulated by Cape Ann Bancshares. 4,682 were accumulated by Eagleclaw Managment Lc. Ftb Advisors holds 0.45% or 292 shares. Roberts Glore And Il has invested 0.93% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Prentiss Smith & Commerce Inc owns 200 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Arvest National Bank & Trust Tru Division has 0.07% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 509 shares. Moreover, Chatham Capital Group has 0.13% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 254 shares. Pacific Glob Mngmt owns 728 shares. Schmidt P J invested in 3,331 shares. Westwood Mgmt Corporation Il reported 10.79% stake. Wharton Business Grp Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.04% or 203 shares. Nomura, a Japan-based fund reported 149,168 shares. Dsam (London) Ltd stated it has 18,999 shares or 5.58% of all its holdings. Martin Currie Ltd invested in 0.5% or 3,581 shares. 403 were accumulated by Eagle Ridge Inv.

Interactive Financial Advisors, which manages about $178.01M and $210.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Barclays 1 (SHY) by 73,067 shares to 15,400 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merk Hard Currency Fund Inv Class by 49,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,155 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Currencyshares Swiss Franc Trust.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 sales for $28.37 million activity. Another trade for 16,000 shares valued at $1.36M was made by RODGERS JOHNATHAN A on Wednesday, September 19. $3.06M worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) was sold by Krane Hilary K. 150,000 shares valued at $11.86M were sold by SPRUNK ERIC D on Friday, June 29. 2,907 shares were sold by Campion Andrew, worth $223,403. Hill Elliott also sold $448,774 worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Friday, July 27.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93 billion and $13.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 137,997 shares to 3.11M shares, valued at $267.65M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 53,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.58 million shares, and has risen its stake in Jd.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold NKE shares while 496 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 969.47 million shares or 1.35% less from 982.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hodges Capital Management Inc, Texas-based fund reported 11,345 shares. 183,529 were reported by Janney Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0.29% or 23.78 million shares in its portfolio. 67,505 are owned by Van Eck. Altfest L J And Incorporated has invested 0.07% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab owns 0.94% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 1.21 million shares. Blackhill Cap Inc holds 0.02% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 1,400 shares. Rnc Mngmt Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Inc Ks, Kansas-based fund reported 75,069 shares. Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Limited has invested 0.1% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Mackay Shields Ltd Llc has invested 0.15% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 6,926 were accumulated by Headinvest Ltd Limited Liability Company. Citigroup Incorporated reported 468,869 shares. 348,200 were accumulated by Factory Mutual Ins. 7,890 are owned by Klingenstein Fields Limited Liability Corporation.

Among 45 analysts covering Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE), 26 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Nike Inc. had 268 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Thursday, December 17 with “Buy”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, September 28 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 11 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson given on Wednesday, December 23. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 15 by Susquehanna. Canaccord Genuity maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Friday, March 23. Canaccord Genuity has “Hold” rating and $62 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $64 target in Tuesday, August 29 report. Credit Suisse maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Wednesday, March 23 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, September 19 by Susquehanna. Canaccord Genuity maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Wednesday, March 23. Canaccord Genuity has “Hold” rating and $57 target.