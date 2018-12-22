Grimes & Company Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc. (NKE) by 80.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc sold 55,446 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,513 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.15 million, down from 68,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.17% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $72.37. About 28.49 million shares traded or 249.10% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Half of Staff Are Women, 29% of VPs Are Women — Memo; 24/05/2018 – Baltimore Bus Jr: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB uniform deal; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS ACQUIRED CONSUMER DATA AND ANALYTICS FIRM NAMED ZODIAC; 16/03/2018 – New York Post: Nike loses another top exec amid probe into alleged inappropriate behavior; 17/04/2018 – Steve Kopack: Three ad-di-tional Nike Inc. ex-ec-u-tives are leav-ing the com-pany, in-clud-ing the head of; 24/04/2018 – Adweek: Nike Names Wieden + Kennedy as Lead Creative Agency on Converse After a Review; 16/04/2018 – NEW: Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion has left the company amid scrutiny of the company’s culture; 16/03/2018 – Two senior executives leave as Nike reviews workplace conduct; 23/03/2018 – Evening Tele: Trainer fanatics camp out since WEDNESDAY to get hands on limited edition Nike shoes at Dundee shop; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX HEADWIND TO BE NEUTRAL IN FY 4Q

Symphony Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 60.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc sold 18,122 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,599 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $700,000, down from 29,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $49.09. About 34.46 million shares traded or 252.66% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 25.37% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: FDA PMTA APPLICATION COULD COME AT ANY TIME; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Net $1.89B; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT SUBMITS MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PDT APPLICATION; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Altria’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – Altria creates new `core’, `innovative’ tobacco units; 29/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Cuts JPMorgan, Buys More Altria; 13/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Altria Group Inc $MO Announces Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share; 16/05/2018 – Altria May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 19/04/2018 – DJ Altria Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MO)

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “This Is the Best Way to Approach Cronos Stock Today – Investorplace.com” on December 21, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Altria’s Reported Interest In Juul Wins Sell-Side Support (NYSE:MO) – Benzinga” published on November 29, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Wells Fargo: Altria (NYSE:MO) Stock Is Extremely Cheap – Benzinga” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “2 Top Marijuana Stocks to Watch in 2019 – The Motley Fool Canada” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 21, 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, up 4.40% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.91 per share. MO’s profit will be $1.79 billion for 12.92 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.04% negative EPS growth.

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63B and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 16,459 shares to 297,427 shares, valued at $10.53 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Blackstone/Gso Senior Loa (SRLN) by 75,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Lear Corporation.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 selling transactions for $28.37 million activity. 16,000 shares were sold by RODGERS JOHNATHAN A, worth $1.36 million on Wednesday, September 19. SPRUNK ERIC D sold $11.86M worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Friday, June 29. The insider Matheson Monique S. sold 17,000 shares worth $1.45M. Krane Hilary K sold $3.06 million worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Thursday, July 5. Hill Elliott sold $448,774 worth of stock or 5,741 shares.

