Caledonia Investments Plc decreased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 84.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Investments Plc sold 694,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,232 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.79M, down from 819,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Investments Plc who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $37.44. About 2.40 million shares traded or 73.55% up from the average. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 4.50% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.50% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP QTRLY TOTAL BOOKINGS WERE $929 MLN, DOWN 3.1%, OR 8.1% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 24/05/2018 – Flowserve Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.19 Per Share; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 EPS 95c-EPS $1.15; 18/04/2018 – Flowserve Corp. – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. $FLS (published 31-Jan); 21/04/2018 – DJ Flowserve Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLS); 05/04/2018 – Azima & Flowserve harness Al technology for machine maintenance; 10/04/2018 – Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Elizabeth Burger as Chief Human Resources Officer; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.70, EST. $1.65; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE; 18/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE’S OUTLOOK NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S

Compton Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 6.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Compton Capital Management Inc sold 5,243 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.24M, down from 78,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.17% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $72.37. About 28.49M shares traded or 249.49% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 05/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Drake Spotted Wearing Nike Air Max 1 Sneakers, Casts Doubt on adidas Rumors; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Adidas sticks by Kanye West after slavery remarks; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: FY 2019 SALES TO GROW MID TO HIGH-SINGLE DIGITS; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MARK PARKER WILL REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO BEYOND 2020; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion Antoine Andrews has left the company, Nike confirmed to CNBC; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Computer Vision Leader lnvertex; 22/03/2018 – Nike Has ‘Deep Leadership Bench,’ CEO Says After Shakeup; 17/04/2018 – Nike Creates 3-D Textile for Running Shoes; 22/03/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Data Analytics Leader Zodiac; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – EDWARDS TO RETIRE FROM NIKE IN AUGUST

Among 28 analysts covering Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS), 7 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Flowserve Corporation had 97 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, January 12 by Susquehanna. Maxim Group maintained Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) rating on Tuesday, February 2. Maxim Group has “Buy” rating and $48 target. The stock of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 13 by Jefferies. As per Friday, November 3, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) rating on Monday, March 27. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $53 target. Robert W. Baird downgraded Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) on Monday, December 12 to “Underperform” rating. The stock has “Underperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 21. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, October 18 by Vertical Research. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 6 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was downgraded on Monday, April 4 by Nomura.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 21 investors sold FLS shares while 127 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 129.90 million shares or 6.15% less from 138.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Castleark Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 106,275 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur reported 19,081 shares. Fil has invested 0.06% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Utah-based Utah Retirement has invested 0.03% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Contravisory Inv Management Inc invested in 0.16% or 8,006 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP owns 998,675 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Amer Natl Company Tx has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Credit Suisse Ag reported 197,162 shares. Everence Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.08% or 6,920 shares. California Employees Retirement System has 0.02% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 331,605 shares. Nordea Investment Management holds 0% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) or 8,626 shares. Marshwinds Advisory Co holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 4,500 shares. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 23,038 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 7,700 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested in 94 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 14.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.5 per share. FLS’s profit will be $74.58 million for 16.42 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Flowserve Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.33% EPS growth.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 sales for $28.37 million activity. SPRUNK ERIC D sold 150,000 shares worth $11.86 million. Another trade for 5,741 shares valued at $448,774 was made by Hill Elliott on Friday, July 27. RODGERS JOHNATHAN A sold 16,000 shares worth $1.36M. On Thursday, July 5 Krane Hilary K sold $3.06M worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 40,000 shares. 17,000 shares were sold by Matheson Monique S., worth $1.45 million on Tuesday, September 18.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 48 investors sold NKE shares while 496 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 969.47 million shares or 1.35% less from 982.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Prudential Financial stated it has 2.45 million shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.26 million shares. 1.01M are owned by British Columbia Inv. Patten Group Inc accumulated 0.44% or 13,729 shares. Greystone Invest Mngmt owns 45,171 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Llc, Missouri-based fund reported 8,397 shares. 39,941 are held by Kings Point Management. Bath Savings holds 3.74% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 202,066 shares. Wellington Group Limited Liability Partnership owns 38.73 million shares. Groesbeck Investment Mgmt Corporation Nj owns 0.18% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 3,200 shares. Arcadia Invest Mngmt Mi holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 282 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Ltd Company reported 0% stake. Pitcairn Company stated it has 0.09% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Northwest Investment Counselors Lc reported 1.03% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa reported 277,867 shares.