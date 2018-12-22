Oxbow Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 22.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc bought 35,741 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 195,686 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.77M, up from 159,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $23.37. About 160.80M shares traded or 122.68% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN AIR CFO WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE ENDS; 30/04/2018 – BofA Sees $800 Million Pretax Charge on Plan to Redeem TruPS; 15/05/2018 – ResMed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Audentes Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Houston Entrepreneurs Most Confident in Their Local Economy Among 10 Major American Cities; 23/03/2018 – SCHNEIDERMAN SAYS $42 MLN PENALTY IS LARGEST NEW YORK STATE RECOVERY IN CONNECTION WITH AN ELECTRONIC TRADING INVESTIGATION; 26/04/2018 – 60NQ: Merrill Lynch SA: Annual Financial Report; 20/04/2018 – U.S. banks push mortgage apps as home lending slows; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 07/05/2018 – Boston Scientific To Participate In Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 7.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa bought 6,414 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,946 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.96 million, up from 87,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.17% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $72.37. About 28.49M shares traded or 249.49% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 04/04/2018 – The announcement came just a couple weeks after allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior led to changes in the executive ranks at Nike; 07/05/2018 – NIKE INC – ROSEMARY CLAIR BECOMES NEW VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S AND CESAR GARCIA BECOMES NEW VP, GM GLOBAL RUNNING, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 22/03/2018 – Nike Earnings: I Have Good News & Bad News — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MICHAEL SPILLANE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD ALL CATEGORIES, DESIGN, PRODUCT AND MERCHANDISING; 22/03/2018 – Nike Grows Revenue Through Direct Channels — Earnings Review; 13/05/2018 – Guardian (NG): NFF to renew improved Nike deal before World Cup; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s, Joining Nike and Sears, Turns to Amazon to Sell Its Products; 25/04/2018 – Perry Ellis International, Inc. Announces Men’s Dress Shirt License for Manhattan Brand in Argentina; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY SELLING AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSE INCREASED 11 PERCENT TO $2.8 BILLION; 22/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS CURRENTLY EXPECT FISCAL YEAR ’19 REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH IN THE MID TO HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 sales for $28.37 million activity. RODGERS JOHNATHAN A also sold $1.36 million worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) shares. On Tuesday, July 24 Campion Andrew sold $223,403 worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 2,907 shares. SPRUNK ERIC D had sold 150,000 shares worth $11.86M on Friday, June 29. Shares for $448,774 were sold by Hill Elliott. Krane Hilary K sold $3.06M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 48 investors sold NKE shares while 496 reduced holdings.

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $709.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 87,520 shares to 2,075 shares, valued at $223,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 2,702 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 412,970 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $829.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Credit Alloc Income (BTZ) by 374,978 shares to 46,387 shares, valued at $568,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gamco Glbl Gold Natural Resour (XGGNX) by 589,538 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.91 million shares, and cut its stake in Global X Super Dividend 100 Et (SDIV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 649 reduced holdings.

