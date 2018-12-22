Cibc Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 20.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc sold 22,954 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,060 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.27 million, down from 110,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.64% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $91.33. About 11.01M shares traded or 180.75% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 7.31% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 EPS AT HIGH-END OF $6.90 TO $7.30 OUTLOOK; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: No Rating Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Issuance Of Unrated 2018-4 And 2018-5 Transactions; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO RISE IN QTRLY EXPENSES PRIMARILY REFLECTED GROWTH IN REWARDS EXPENSES, OTHER COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH INCREASED CARD MEMBER SPENDING; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Global markets follow Italy in major retreat; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 19/04/2018 – American Express Co Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.2 % for April; 16/04/2018 – American Express to Offer New ‘Starwood Preferred Guest American Express Luxury Card’

Roystone Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 1.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roystone Capital Management Lp sold 39,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.12% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 2.22 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $82.91M, down from 2.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roystone Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $37.21. About 10.86 million shares traded or 116.56% up from the average. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 46.38% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy Back FY18 Cash From Ops $2.02B-$2.22B; 05/04/2018 – NRG ENERGY BOARD TO REDUCE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO ELEVEN; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy: Board Size to Be Reduced to 12 Directors After Changes; 19/04/2018 – NRG Energy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – NOTES OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO BE LEVERAGE NEUTRAL; 05/04/2018 – FTC: 20180974: MIP Cleco Partners L.P.; NRG Energy, Inc; 27/03/2018 – NRG ACQUISITION OF XOOM EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN 2Q; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC SAYS MAINTAINING 2018 GUIDANCE; 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO ENTER INTO ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE TRANSACTIONS WITH ONE OR MORE FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook’s Network Shows No Signs Of Cracking – Seeking Alpha” on December 22, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Express -1.0% after Buckingham downgrade – Seeking Alpha” published on November 29, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “This Is Why PayPal Stock Is a Strong Buy on Any Dip – Investorplace.com” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AmEx -1.2% in premarket as BofAML steps to sidelines – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Berkshire Hathaway Invests In Emerging Markets Consumer Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 01, 2018.

Among 39 analysts covering American Express Company (NYSE:AXP), 15 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 21 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. American Express Company had 135 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 27, the company rating was initiated by UBS. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, October 19 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 19 by Susquehanna. Bank of America maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $102 target in Thursday, July 20 report. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, January 11 report. Oppenheimer maintained American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) on Thursday, April 12 with “Buy” rating. JP Morgan upgraded American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) on Tuesday, January 17 to “Overweight” rating. On Thursday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. As per Thursday, April 21, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, February 2, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Since August 1, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $5.95 million activity. Squeri Stephen J sold $1.30M worth of stock. CAMPBELL JEFFREY C had sold 9,000 shares worth $897,552.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 13.29% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.58 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.53B for 12.76 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.88 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.79% negative EPS growth.

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 2,619 shares to 83,314 shares, valued at $12.60M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 35,584 shares in the quarter, for a total of 256,576 shares, and has risen its stake in Crescent Pt Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG).

Investors sentiment is 0.84 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 42 investors sold AXP shares while 446 reduced holdings. only 109 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 688.76 million shares or 1.08% less from 696.30 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 2,295 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Verity Asset Management Inc holds 1.36% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 12,966 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 167,098 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Kcm Invest Advsr Limited Company stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Veritas Asset Llp invested in 6.56 million shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 0.26% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Schulhoff Communications reported 4,650 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Confluence Investment Ltd Llc accumulated 0.82% or 449,762 shares. Swedbank holds 985,935 shares. Endeavour Cap Advisors has invested 1.62% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 9,189 were accumulated by Wms Prtnrs Limited Liability Company. Quantitative Invest Ltd Liability Company reported 20,600 shares stake. Heritage Investors Management Corp reported 248,753 shares. Washington Trust Bancorp accumulated 2,349 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $2.96 million activity. Another trade for 24,600 shares valued at $881,664 was made by Killinger Elizabeth R on Thursday, September 13.

Roystone Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.66B and $1.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 52,200 shares to 132,900 shares, valued at $21.86 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wen Hldg Inc by 262,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 650,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF).

Analysts await NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, down 66.67% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.51 per share. NRG’s profit will be $49.29M for 54.72 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by NRG Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.91% negative EPS growth.

Among 15 analysts covering NRG Yield (NYSE:NRG), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. NRG Yield had 43 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $20 target in Thursday, June 1 report. UBS maintained the shares of NRG in report on Wednesday, August 31 with “Sell” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, November 7. Guggenheim maintained NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) on Thursday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, November 22 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 28 by SunTrust. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Friday, November 3 with “Hold”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of NRG in report on Thursday, July 13 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, January 29 by Guggenheim. The stock of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 7 by Bank of America.

More news for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) were recently published by: Bizjournals.com, which released: “5 things to know in Texas energy this week – Houston Business Journal” on November 26, 2018. Investorplace.com‘s article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: NRG Energy, Zoetis and Wells Fargo – Investorplace.com” and published on December 12, 2018 is yet another important article.