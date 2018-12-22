Bonness Enterprises Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 36.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bonness Enterprises Inc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,700 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.33M, down from 40,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $157.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.84% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $44. About 58.77M shares traded or 181.29% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has declined 3.81% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 06/04/2018 – Oracle: Takes Violations of Its Intellectual Property Rights Very Seriously; 14/05/2018 – Influential And Oracle’s Moat Collaborate To Measure Viewability For Social Media lnfluencer Campaigns; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of Oracle Cloud Specialist Certus Solutions; 03/05/2018 – Veriday Named Top 10 Portal Software Solution Provider by CIO Applications; 25/05/2018 – TucsonNewsNow: BREAKING: Avoid intersection of Oracle and Wetmore in #Tucson Motorcycle crash has closed several lanes. Only; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 3Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: MORE APP SALES, HIGHER RENEWAL RATES TO BOOST GROWTH; 14/05/2018 – Oracle Enables Smart Manufacturing with New Artificial Intelligence Cloud Applications; 06/04/2018 – Oracle Comments on Terix Criminal Sentences; 06/03/2018 – Romanian firm emerges as leader in automating business tasks

Staley Capital Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Nuance Comm. (NUAN) by 6.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold 76,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.19 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.57M, down from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Nuance Comm. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.56% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $13.07. About 6.08M shares traded or 118.50% up from the average. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has declined 2.97% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 09/05/2018 – NUANCE SEES 2018 GROWTH 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH, SAW 3% TO 5%; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR RESIGNATION OF SOME NUANCE DIRECTORS; 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter to Nuance Commun Bd and Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances Al-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog; 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – NUANCE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS NOW CONSISTS OF SEVEN MEMBERS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN – BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST KATHRYN MARTIN ACCEPT SHAREHOLDER’S REPEATED OPPOSITION TO BOARD SEAT & RESIGN; 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational Al Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE SEES 2018 GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS 5% TO 7%

Bonness Enterprises Inc, which manages about $152.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 65,800 shares to 230,378 shares, valued at $2.60M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.19, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 56 investors sold ORCL shares while 640 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 304 raised stakes. 2.03 billion shares or 4.41% less from 2.13 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. M Securities Inc holds 9,473 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Moreover, Orrstown Service has 1.47% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 21,707 shares. Washington Mgmt stated it has 1.14% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Amp Cap holds 2.33M shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Godsey & Gibb invested in 2.47% or 300,647 shares. Wasatch Advsrs has 118,848 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Hyman Charles D holds 1.14% or 212,157 shares. Rothschild Investment Corp Il has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Pioneer Tru Bancorporation N A Or accumulated 97,293 shares or 2.19% of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel holds 0.75% or 111,075 shares. Dana Inv reported 41,441 shares. Mawer Investment Mgmt invested 0.83% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Shelter Ins Retirement Plan invested in 3.93% or 164,800 shares. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Incorporated reported 10,902 shares. Kanawha Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 180,638 shares.

Analysts await Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, down 10.53% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.19 per share. NUAN’s profit will be $48.89 million for 19.22 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Nuance Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.04% negative EPS growth.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Muni Value (NUV) by 34,500 shares to 201,280 shares, valued at $1.88 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 400 Midcap (MDY) by 1,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,569 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Gold Miners.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 36 investors sold NUAN shares while 88 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 242.90 million shares or 1.20% less from 245.85 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Millennium Management Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 938,526 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Company has invested 0.82% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). 758,584 were reported by Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us Incorporated. New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). 64,865 are owned by Globeflex L P. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.09% or 913,000 shares. Meeder Asset stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Prudential reported 17,780 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Gp Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Lapides Asset Management has 534,900 shares. Blair William Il stated it has 0.01% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Aviva Public Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). C M Bidwell & holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 14,995 shares. 141 are owned by Hanson Mcclain. Wedge Cap Mgmt L LP Nc stated it has 36,415 shares.