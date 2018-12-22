Palouse Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 319.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc bought 75,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 98,853 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.08M, up from 23,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $55.5. About 2.90 million shares traded or 43.86% up from the average. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 21.53% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.53% the S&P500.

Private Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Old Natl Bancorp Ind (ONB) by 13.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc sold 156,904 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.72M, down from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Old Natl Bancorp Ind for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $14.74. About 4.75M shares traded or 454.57% up from the average. Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) has declined 4.38% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ONB News: 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS 34C; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL BANCORP TO SELL OR CONSOLIDATE 20 BANKING CENTERS; 24/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp to webcast annual shareholders’ meeting; 08/03/2018 AIR T INC – ON MARCH 7, CONTRAIL AVIATION SUPPORT, LLC, PARTIALLY-OWNED UNIT OF CO ENTERED INTO A NEW BUSINESS LOAN AGREEMENT WITH OLD NATIONAL BANK; 23/04/2018 – Old National reports record 1st quarter net income of $48.0 million, a 33% increase from a year ago; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL 1Q EPS 31C; 23/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $128.5M; 22/03/2018 – Old National Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp 1Q Net $48M; 08/05/2018 – Old National Bank Partners with Allpoint to Extend ATM Network

Analysts await Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 68.18% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.22 per share. ONB’s profit will be $56.38M for 9.96 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Old National Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.82% EPS growth.

Since October 24, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $22,765 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.52, from 1.67 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold ONB shares while 58 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 109.31 million shares or 0.82% less from 110.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0.01% in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Fj Management Ltd Liability, Virginia-based fund reported 449,000 shares. Norris Perne French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi owns 12,000 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.02% in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0% invested in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Rothschild & Asset Management Us Inc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) for 673,132 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 303,577 shares or 0% of the stock. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 22,342 shares. Tower Ltd Llc (Trc) has 0.01% invested in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) for 3,724 shares. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd Liability owns 483 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). State Street Corp invested in 7.07M shares. Cwm Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% of its portfolio in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Moreover, Bessemer Grp Inc has 0% invested in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB).

Among 12 analysts covering Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Old National Bancorp had 36 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. DA Davidson maintained Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) on Monday, June 25 with “Neutral” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) rating on Friday, July 7. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $1800 target. The stock of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) earned “Neutral” rating by Piper Jaffray on Monday, July 11. The firm has “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods given on Friday, October 13. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained it with “Hold” rating and $1800 target in Tuesday, August 8 report. On Tuesday, January 23 the stock rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Hold”. Hovde Group maintained Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) on Monday, April 23 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) earned “Market Perform” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, July 10. The rating was initiated by Piper Jaffray with “Hold” on Friday, October 6. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, July 25 by Piper Jaffray.

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22 billion and $2.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 131,393 shares to 182,525 shares, valued at $6.58M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 389,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 858,419 shares, and has risen its stake in Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.26, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 42 investors sold TAP shares while 129 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 154.13 million shares or 9.03% more from 141.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Daiwa Securities Gru owns 6,745 shares. Independent Order Of Foresters has 2,780 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Public Sector Pension Inv Board invested in 8,775 shares. 108,064 are held by Auxier Asset Mgmt. 309,781 were reported by Ny State Teachers Retirement System. Earnest Prtnrs Lc holds 95 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fil holds 3.14 million shares. First Foundation Advisors has 16,325 shares. M Secs holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 5,489 shares. Moreover, National Asset has 0.02% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 3,343 shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Co invested 0.01% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.04% or 42,019 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag invested in 0.03% or 818,676 shares. Putnam Limited Com has 2.38M shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. 7,397 were reported by Liberty Mutual Grp Asset Mgmt Inc.

Among 19 analysts covering Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 47% are positive. Molson Coors Brewing Company had 68 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 3 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Friday, May 4. The firm has “Positive” rating given on Wednesday, March 16 by Susquehanna. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of TAP in report on Monday, October 23 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, December 22 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, January 8 report. Cowen & Co maintained Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) on Thursday, July 13 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, December 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bryan Garnier & Cie given on Tuesday, November 17. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) rating on Monday, September 18. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $115.0 target.