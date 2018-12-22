Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset (BAM) by 94.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd sold 257,252 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,625 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $695,000, down from 272,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Brookfield Asset for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $37.34. About 2.10M shares traded or 68.64% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has declined 3.10% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 07/03/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 4Q EPS C$0.30; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.8% of Piedmont Office; 07/05/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Neighborhood Debuts at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 13/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE GETS TAKEOVER OFFER FROM BROOKFIELD AT A$2.50/SHARE; 18/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.5% Position in RLJ Lodging; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Will Have An Option to Acquire Another 24.9% Interest in Link Over Time; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Is Said to Get Calpers, TIAA Financing for GGP Deal; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 4.1% Position in SemGroup; 18/04/2018 – Brookfield Markets $5b Pro-Rata Deal for GGP Merger

Ballentine Partners Llc increased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 96.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc bought 14,473 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,444 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.00M, up from 14,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $53.9. About 5.18 million shares traded or 113.21% up from the average. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 12.88% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q EPS 64c; 16/03/2018 – Oneok Inc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – OKE DOESN’T EXPECT FERC TAX CHANGE TO ‘MATERIALLY’ IMPACT CO; 19/04/2018 – OKE REAFFIRMS DIV VIEW, SEES 90-95% OF DIV AS CAPITAL RETURN; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q Net $264.5M; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c Vs. 77c; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK Increases Quarterly Dividend; 04/04/2018 – ONEOK TEMPORARILY DISABLES ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 36 investors sold OKE shares while 217 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 289.04 million shares or 1.67% less from 293.95 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Prudential Public Limited Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Royal London Asset Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 166,381 shares. Foster Motley Inc owns 0.11% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 10,686 shares. Adams Natural Resource Fund invested 1.08% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Benjamin F Edwards And holds 49,773 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Korea stated it has 16,164 shares. Architects has invested 0.07% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Wealthfront Corp stated it has 16,480 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Zimmer Ptnrs Limited Partnership invested in 0.88% or 978,200 shares. Webster Bank & Trust N A stated it has 3,125 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bright Rock Cap Limited Liability owns 43,600 shares. Gideon Advisors holds 0.24% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 7,388 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 1.64 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Andra Ap has invested 0.12% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Brown Brothers Harriman Company has invested 0% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Among 22 analysts covering ONEOK (NYSE:OKE), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive.

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VV) by 3,499 shares to 414,853 shares, valued at $55.39 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Athenahealth Inc (NASDAQ:ATHN) by 3,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,165 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (Call) (NYSE:CRM).

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd, which manages about $8.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Veevasystems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 9,100 shares to 42,100 shares, valued at $4.58M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 1,964 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,878 shares, and has risen its stake in Williamscosi (NYSE:WMB).