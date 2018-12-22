Martingale Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Grainger (W W) Inc (GWW) by 82.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 12,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,678 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $958,000, down from 15,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Grainger (W W) Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $272.21. About 951,735 shares traded or 28.47% up from the average. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has risen 28.36% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.36% the S&P500.

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 30.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 127,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 540,478 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.03M, up from 413,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $638.14 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $13.91. About 604,020 shares traded or 122.71% up from the average. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has declined 19.53% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Rev $765.4M; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 4Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 18C; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $663.1 MLN VS $563.1 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings Names Ivan Guerra Chief Accounting Officer; 05/03/2018 PAR PACIFIC 4Q REV. $663.1M, EST. $590.0M; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q EPS 33c; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q EPS 41c; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $765.4 MLN VS $605.3 MLN

Analysts await W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $3.58 earnings per share, up 21.77% or $0.64 from last year’s $2.94 per share. GWW’s profit will be $201.63 million for 19.01 P/E if the $3.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.19 actual earnings per share reported by W.W. Grainger, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.56% negative EPS growth.

Among 21 analysts covering W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW), 2 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 10% are positive. W.W. Grainger had 122 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, January 25 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, January 27 by UBS. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Thursday, July 30 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 5. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, August 25 with “Sell”. Stephens maintained W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) rating on Wednesday, January 24. Stephens has “Hold” rating and $264.0 target. The stock of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, May 26. William Blair maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, August 31 report. The stock of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, October 18 by Oppenheimer. As per Monday, April 18, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

Since July 30, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $6.40 million activity. 1,534 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) shares with value of $518,784 were sold by Tapia Eric R. ANDERSON BRIAN P had sold 1,000 shares worth $360,177 on Thursday, August 16.

Investors sentiment is 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is without change, as 28 investors sold GWW shares while 228 reduced holdings. only 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 41.59 million shares or 3.78% less from 43.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Panagora Asset holds 0.54% or 398,003 shares. Plante Moran Finance Ltd Co reported 212 shares. Moreover, Newfocus Financial Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp has 2.07% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 10,715 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited holds 0.02% or 28,001 shares in its portfolio. 144,508 are held by Barclays Public Limited Liability. Veritable Lp holds 4,577 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Jensen Mgmt Inc accumulated 1,650 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa accumulated 11,136 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Mirae Asset Global has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Daiwa Securities holds 1,802 shares. Moreover, Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity Rech has 0.23% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Old National Bank In invested 0.13% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.07% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 159,139 shares. 75,179 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Korea Invest invested 0.08% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91 billion and $8.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mallinckrodt Plc (NYSE:MNK) by 26,030 shares to 75,456 shares, valued at $2.21M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 5,522 shares in the quarter, for a total of 188,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Chatham Lodging Tr Co (NYSE:CLDT).