Motley Fool Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 3.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc sold 7,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 178,230 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $27.70 million, down from 185,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.81% or $4.55 during the last trading session, reaching $115.01. About 840,365 shares traded or 11.79% up from the average. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 68.29% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M; 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paycom Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYC); 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $153.9M, EST. $151.5M; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software; 05/04/2018 – Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Rev $153.9M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M

Segment Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 356.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segment Wealth Management Llc bought 31,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,834 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.19 million, up from 8,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segment Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $56.74. About 14.24 million shares traded or 77.97% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 4.72% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to buy Andeavor in $36bn energy deal; 07/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ZYZYNSKI SPEAKS IN WARSAW; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Purchase Andeavor — Energy Journal; 03/05/2018 – Marathon Reports Oil Leak at Galveston Bay Refinery; 02/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS TO TRANSFER FROM AXESS TO MAIN BOARD MAY 3; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to buy Andeavor in $36bn US energy deal; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS POSSIBILITY OF AN ESCALATING TRADE WAR IS AGROWING RISK FACTOR- MINUTES; 22/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA RESERVE BANK MPC MEMBER KAHN TO RETIRE END-SEPT; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor in Biggest Oil Refining Deal; 11/04/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER LON SPEAKS IN WARSAW

Among 21 analysts covering Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive.

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 100.00% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.24 per share. PAYC’s profit will be $28.13 million for 59.90 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Paycom Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.35% EPS growth.

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc, which manages about $658.75 million and $822.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teladoc Health Inc by 25,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $6.48 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 7,703 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,161 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Since November 19, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $372,990 activity.

