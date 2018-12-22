North Star Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Petmed Express Inc (PETS) by 31.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp sold 35,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,953 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.54 million, down from 112,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Petmed Express Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $472.61 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $23.08. About 1.68 million shares traded or 126.73% up from the average. PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) has declined 46.14% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PETS News: 22/04/2018 – DJ PetMed Express Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PETS); 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in PetMed; 07/05/2018 – PETMED 4Q EPS 50C, EST. 47C; 04/05/2018 – Copeland Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in PetMed; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express, Inc. D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds Announces Record Earnings for its 4th Fiscal Quarter and its Quarterly Dividend of $0; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express, Inc. D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds Announces Record Earnings for its 4th Fiscal Quarter and its Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 per Share; 30/04/2018 – PetMed Express D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds to Announce Its Fiscal Year End Financial Results on May 7, 2018; 02/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PetMed Express, DCP Midstream Partners, LP, Gladstone Land, Federated National Hol; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express 4Q EPS 50c

Perkins Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Sportsmans Whse Hldgs Inc (SPWH) by 67.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc bought 62,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 154,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $904,000, up from 92,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Sportsmans Whse Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $183.35 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.27. About 451,616 shares traded or 67.51% up from the average. Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) has declined 13.47% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SPWH News: 24/05/2018 – SPORTSMANS WAREHOUSE – AMENDMENT , RESTATEMENT OF CREDIT AGREEMENT TO INCREASE BORROWING CAPACITY TO $250 MLN UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 24/05/2018 – SPORTSMANS WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS INC – USED PROCEEDS TO REPAY ITS PRIOR TERM LOAN IN FULL THAT WAS SCHEDULED TO MATURE ON DECEMBER 3, 2020; 24/05/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse to Provide for $40 Million Term Loan; 16/04/2018 – SPORTSMAN’S WAREHOUSE TO HOLD GRAND OPENING IN WALLA WALLA, WAS; 28/03/2018 – SPORTSMANS WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS INC SPWH.O FY SHR VIEW $0.64, REV VIEW $845.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse to Hold Grand Opening in Walla Walla, Washington; 24/05/2018 – SPORTSMAN’S : AMENDMENT OF REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 16/04/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse to Hold Grand Opening in Walla Walla, Washington; 28/03/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse Gets Love From Gun Fans — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – SPORTSMANS WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS INC SPWH.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $837 MLN TO $860 MLN

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $893.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS) by 4,648 shares to 49,673 shares, valued at $3.91 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rocky Mtn Chocolate Factory Inc New Com Par $0.03 (NASDAQ:RMCF) by 42,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Templeton Global Income Fd Inc (GIM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.16, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 30 investors sold PETS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 18.10 million shares or 0.30% less from 18.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rothschild Corp Il holds 0.02% of its portfolio in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) for 6,390 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 34,684 shares. Palo has invested 0.05% in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). North Star Invest Mgmt Corporation owns 0.28% invested in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) for 76,953 shares. Schwab Charles Invest Management Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 111,530 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 64,558 shares. Moreover, Savings Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has 0% invested in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). Parkside Bankshares & reported 13 shares. Johnson Counsel invested 0.01% in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). Bancshares Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) for 108,996 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 4,117 shares or 0% of the stock. Swiss Bankshares holds 0% or 35,900 shares in its portfolio. Bluecrest Capital Ltd owns 0.01% invested in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) for 6,300 shares. Moreover, Stevens Mgmt Lp has 0.01% invested in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) for 12,271 shares. American Intl Inc owns 0% invested in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) for 15,763 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Petmed Express Inc had 13 analyst reports since February 4, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 15 by C.L. King. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, May 9 by Craig Hallum. The stock has “Hold” rating by Craig Hallum on Tuesday, July 11. Northcoast maintained PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) on Wednesday, January 3 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, October 27 the stock rating was maintained by Noble Financial with “Hold”. The stock of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 24 by Northcoast. The stock of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) earned “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 4. The rating was maintained by Northcoast with “Buy” on Friday, January 19. Craig Hallum maintained it with “Hold” rating and $40.0 target in Monday, August 21 report. The stock of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) earned “Hold” rating by Noble Financial on Wednesday, July 26.

Since September 13, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $277,500 activity.

