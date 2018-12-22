Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in The Marcus Corporation (MCS) by 18.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold 23,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.37% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 103,439 shares of the movies and entertainment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.35 million, down from 126,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Marcus Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $37.7. About 822,035 shares traded or 400.82% up from the average. The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) has risen 47.99% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MCS News: 12/03/2018 – Marcus Corp Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 10/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Appoints Carl Dees as Vice President of Operations; 08/05/2018 – The Marcus Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Marcus Corp 1Q EPS 35c; 11/04/2018 – The Marcus Corporation to Webcast May 8, 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 07/03/2018 Marcus Theatres® to Host Second Annual Marcus CineLatino Milwaukee Film Festival, April 11-15, 2018; 26/04/2018 – MARCUS CORP 1Q EPS 35C, EST. 34C; 09/05/2018 – Marcus Corp at B. Riley & Co. Investor Conference May 23; 22/05/2018 – Marcus Corp Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Marcus Corp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $5.35 million activity. OLSON BRUCE J also sold $138,420 worth of The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) shares. The insider Marcus Gregory S sold 89,093 shares worth $3.66M. The insider KISSINGER THOMAS F sold 6,000 shares worth $248,246. Shares for $423,876 were sold by RODRIGUEZ ROLANDO B.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1.55 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 9 investors sold MCS shares while 49 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 17.48 million shares or 4.26% more from 16.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pnc Services stated it has 2,075 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 871 shares or 0% of the stock. The New Jersey-based Bessemer Gru Inc has invested 0% in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Company stated it has 401,580 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Morgan Dempsey Ltd Llc reported 103,439 shares. Jefferies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Utd Svcs Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 6,518 shares. 55,791 were accumulated by Deutsche Bancorporation Ag. Comerica National Bank stated it has 0.01% in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 12,383 shares. Schwab Charles Inv Mngmt Inc owns 106,688 shares. Raymond James Associate invested in 6,881 shares or 0% of the stock. Etrade Capital Mgmt Limited Liability owns 31,163 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 19,630 were reported by Sawgrass Asset Ltd Liability Corp. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 141,694 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Marcus Corp had 18 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, October 18 by B. Riley & Co. The stock of The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 28 by Barrington Research. As per Wednesday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 27 by B. Riley & Co. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 19 by B. Riley & Co. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Tuesday, January 30 with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by B. Riley & Co to “Buy” on Friday, July 24. On Wednesday, August 15 the stock rating was downgraded by FBR Capital to “Neutral”. The stock of The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) earned “Buy” rating by Benchmark on Friday, July 29. On Thursday, October 15 the stock rating was initiated by Gabelli with “Buy”.

Analysts await The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, down 32.61% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.46 per share. MCS’s profit will be $8.78M for 30.40 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by The Marcus Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.64% negative EPS growth.

Tcw Group Inc, which manages about $12.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 77,000 shares to 73,000 shares, valued at $8.21M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 149,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 715,341 shares, and cut its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY).