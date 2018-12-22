Archford Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc Com (MCHP) by 9065% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archford Capital Strategies Llc bought 5,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,499 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $434,000, up from 60 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archford Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $67.99. About 5.28M shares traded or 27.58% up from the average. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has declined 17.73% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.73% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Adj EPS $1.40; 31/05/2018 – Microsemi to Showcase Time Sensitive Networking Solutions and Enhanced Software Offerings for Ethernet and IP Networking; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – CURRENTLY EXPECTS THAT MERGER WILL CLOSE ON MAY 29, 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Microchip Technology Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCHP); 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – EXPECTED THAT WITH SUCH NET PROCEEDS TO BE RELEASED TO FINANCE CONSUMMATION OF ACQUISITION OF MICROSEMI CORPORATION; 04/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 17/05/2018 – China Approves Toshiba Microchip Deal, Signaling Thaw With U.S; 05/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation of Microsemi Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Microchip Technology Incorporated; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees Deal Immediately Adding to Adjusted EPS; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $1B JUNE 2021 NOTES AT 3.922%

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) by 37.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc bought 17,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.45% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 65,204 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.32 million, up from 47,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $66.21. About 21.31M shares traded or 226.97% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 21.07% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.07% the S&P500.

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $5.17 million activity.

Archford Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $349.45M and $274.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD) by 1,732 shares to 10,194 shares, valued at $2.11 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp Com (NYSE:LMT) by 1,559 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,975 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Etf (IWF).