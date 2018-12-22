Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 2.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 56,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.46M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $108.48M, down from 2.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $35.71. About 16.98M shares traded or 83.87% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has declined 6.61% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 25/04/2018 – China’s upstart chip companies aim to topple Samsung, Intel and TSMC; 16/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$630 MLN; 26/03/2018 – TOKYO — Renesas Electronics will outsource all of its automotive microcontroller production to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. as it seeks to cut costly outlays on chipmaking machinery and concentrate on the development of software and semiconductors; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Expectation That Growth in TSMC’s Free Cash Flow, Stability in Margins Will Remain Solid; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS CAPEX WILL SUPPORT 5-10 PCT GROWTH IN ANNUAL REVENUE IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 13/03/2018 – Luxtera Achieves Record Breaking Optical Performance with New TSV-Enabled Silicon Photonics Platform at TSMC; 26/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS UNIT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$1.9 BLN; 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”; 02/05/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain

Sather Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 9.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc sold 6,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.45% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 61,703 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.03M, down from 68,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $66.21. About 21.31M shares traded or 226.97% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 21.07% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – REVISES 2018 FULL-YEAR REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE, FOR CURRENCY ONLY, TO RANGE OF $5.15 TO $5.30; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris’ new smoking device called iQOS has the ability to harvest personal data about users’ smoking habits; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Currency-neutral Net Rev Growth of Approximately 8.0%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.40; 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES FY EPS $5.25 TO $5.40, SAW $5.20 TO $5.35; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Eastern Europe Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 8.3%

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “How Much Should You Pay for Advanced Micro Devices Stock? – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “IBM Taps Samsung for Chip Manufacturing – Motley Fool” published on December 21, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “CLSA Downgrades Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (2330:TT) (TSM) to Outperform – StreetInsider.com” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Best ETFs for 2019: Can the iShares Emerging Markets ETF Surge? – Investorplace.com” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Report: TSMC won’t use full 7nm capacity in 1H19 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Analysts await Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 3.13% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.64 per share. TSM’s profit will be $3.22B for 14.40 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.71% EPS growth.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) by 1,001 shares to 44,172 shares, valued at $26.90M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 74,499 shares in the quarter, for a total of 306,219 shares, and has risen its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB).

Among 8 analysts covering Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had 19 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs downgraded the shares of TSM in report on Tuesday, June 28 to “Neutral” rating. The company was upgraded on Monday, January 22 by Goldman Sachs. The company was upgraded on Monday, July 2 by Susquehanna. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, October 13 by HSBC. The firm has “Hold” rating by Susquehanna given on Thursday, April 19. The firm has “Sector Weight” rating by Pacific Crest given on Friday, October 14. The stock of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, November 27 by Morgan Stanley. J.P. Morgan upgraded the shares of TSM in report on Tuesday, October 10 to “Buy” rating. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, June 21 by HSBC. The stock of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, December 11 by Credit Suisse.

Sather Financial Group Inc, which manages about $361.65 million and $497.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 72,282 shares to 257,575 shares, valued at $55.15 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 7,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 493,163 shares, and has risen its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Among 23 analysts covering Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM), 15 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Philip Morris International had 74 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $10000 target in Friday, May 18 report. On Tuesday, September 26 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Thursday, September 28. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 31 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Friday, August 18 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, October 19 report. The company was upgraded on Friday, October 20 by Societe Generale. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $95 target in Friday, September 21 report. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, July 20 report. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Friday, June 17 to “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 60 investors sold PM shares while 516 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 0.45% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Patten Gp holds 0.12% or 3,964 shares in its portfolio. Burke Herbert National Bank Trust Communication holds 1.41% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 20,358 shares. Cheviot Value Management Ltd Liability Co has 0.15% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Voloridge Invest Mgmt Ltd holds 720,517 shares or 1.28% of its portfolio. Connors Investor has invested 0.03% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 14,000 were reported by Fukoku Mutual Life Company. Guardian Capital Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.1% or 8,760 shares. Northeast Invest holds 0.05% or 7,601 shares in its portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Cambridge Rech Advsrs accumulated 120,528 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bancorp Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.26% or 11,388 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.68% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Dodge And Cox holds 0% or 18,913 shares in its portfolio. Montecito State Bank & Tru holds 7,981 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Godsey & Gibb Associate invested in 2,785 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 9.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.31 per share. PM’s profit will be $1.83B for 14.03 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.06% negative EPS growth.

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $5.17 million activity.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Nike, Johnson & Johnson and Facebook – Investorplace.com” on December 19, 2018, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Bitcoin and digital assets are here to stay, says NYSE chairman, despite bear market – CNBC” published on November 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Philip Morris Flashes A Breakaway Gap: Should We Worry – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Philip Morris: Dividend Dream Or Dreadful Mistake? (Ian Bezek) – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Pain Of Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 12, 2018.