Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 17.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.45% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 64,100 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.23M, down from 78,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $66.21. About 21.31 million shares traded or 226.97% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 21.07% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 27/03/2018 – CZECH PHILIP MORRIS 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX CZK 3.53 BLN; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – INCREASES 2018 FY REPORTED EPS FORECAST PRIMARILY TO REFLECT LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Middle East & Africa Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 6.5%; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.00; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Now Producing Smoke-Free Products; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – EXCLUDING FAVORABLE CURRENCY OF $327 MLN, QTRLY NET REVENUES UP BY 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion

Tradition Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 46.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc bought 4,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,395 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.62M, up from 9,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $82.38. About 5.02 million shares traded or 66.04% up from the average. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 9.22% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.22% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: 1Q Refining Net Income $91 Million; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 07/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 16/04/2018 – ALL OTHER UNITS OPERATING AT PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting from plantwide overhaul; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Operating Cash Flow $488 Million; 21/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSX); 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N SAYS NEEDS NEW PIPELINE CAPACITY SERVING THE PERMIAN BASIN – CONF CALL; 13/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 60 investors sold PM shares while 516 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 0.45% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nomura reported 19,816 shares. Accredited Investors reported 5,581 shares. Steinberg Glob Asset reported 0.72% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Navellier And Associates Inc reported 4,802 shares stake. Envestnet Asset stated it has 17,523 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alpha Cubed Invests Lc reported 9,017 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Addison Capital reported 0.86% stake. Benin invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). The Michigan-based Asset Inc has invested 0.33% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Dillon Associate Inc has 2,830 shares. Moreover, Country Club Tru Na has 0.05% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 5,068 shares. Northstar reported 6,232 shares. Bragg Fin Advisors owns 0.06% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 5,559 shares. Moreover, Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 1,221 shares. Toth Finance Advisory Corporation holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 7,597 shares.

Among 23 analysts covering Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM), 15 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Philip Morris International had 74 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, February 9. On Friday, October 19 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, September 22 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 10 by Deutsche Bank. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $13500 target in Thursday, July 20 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 19 by Piper Jaffray. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Wednesday, July 25. On Tuesday, October 10 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $126.0 target in Thursday, February 8 report. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, August 18.

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $5.17 million activity.

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust, which manages about $156.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCLT) by 285,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $35.20M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 9.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.31 per share. PM’s profit will be $1.83B for 14.03 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 35 investors sold PSX shares while 356 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 305.42 million shares or 2.74% less from 314.02 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Financial Mngmt Professionals Inc accumulated 2,445 shares or 0.11% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Godshalk Welsh Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 0.66% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Old Republic owns 0.57% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 175,000 shares. Signature Fincl Mgmt Inc holds 0.05% or 2,310 shares in its portfolio. Klingenstein Fields And Co Limited has 2,225 shares. Brookstone Management invested 0.03% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 2,289 are owned by Cognios Cap Lc. Asset Mngmt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 46,774 shares. Court Place Lc holds 0.08% or 1,933 shares in its portfolio. Guyasuta Advisors has invested 0.06% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). First Hawaiian Commercial Bank has 17,071 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md reported 4.65M shares. Reliance Of Delaware stated it has 12,618 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Avalon Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0.07% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Since November 20, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.98 million activity.

Among 22 analysts covering Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Phillips 66 had 94 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Monday, April 30 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, October 30. The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, August 1. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, December 18 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 14. JP Morgan maintained Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) on Monday, November 2 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, January 24. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 6 by Citigroup. Barclays Capital downgraded Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) on Wednesday, July 13 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, October 30.