Srb Corp decreased its stake in Plains All Amer Pipeline Lp (PAA) by 49.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp sold 165,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 165,735 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.15 million, down from 330,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Plains All Amer Pipeline Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $21.02. About 5.62 million shares traded or 104.45% up from the average. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has risen 10.54% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Distributions; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33; 13/03/2018 – FTC: 20180852: Andeavor; Plains All American Pipeline, L.P; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $ 0.36; 06/03/2018 – Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construction of a 12″ Merge Pipeline Extension with Connections to CVR Refinery and Cushing; 05/03/2018 PLAINS ALL AMERICAN CEO GREG ARMSTRONG SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of First-Quarter 2018 Earnings; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeut; 13/03/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP PAA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q REV. $8.40B, EST. $7.56B

Wall Street Access Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 64.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wall Street Access Asset Management Llc bought 2,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,444 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.22M, up from 4,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $359.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 56.90M shares traded or 115.14% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – Facebook’s Double-Edged Sword — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – RUSSIAN WATCHDOG ASKS FACEBOOK TO COMPLY WITH DATA LAW: IFX; 26/03/2018 – Cramer says China-U.S. trade, Stormy Daniels’ “60 Minutes” interview, short-sellers and Facebook’s data scandal all contributed to the recovery; 19/03/2018 – British privacy regulators are seeking a warrant to search the offices of the political consultancy Cambridge Analytica late Monday following reports that the company may have improperly gained access to data on 50 million Facebook users, according to a Channel 4 television report. The move came as U.S; 29/05/2018 – FACEBOOK BIOMETRIC PRIVACY TRIAL PUT ON HOLD BY APPEALS COURT; 25/04/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: Top Democrats Press Mark Zuckerberg for More Information about Facebook’s Role in American Democracy; 09/04/2018 – Facebook chief admits ‘mistakes’; 28/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will be summoned again by UK lawmakers to give evidence on data scandal; 26/03/2018 – CALIFORNIA AG BECERRA- LETTER REQUESTS THAT FACEBOOK PRODUCE INFORMATION REGARDING THEIR BUSINESS PRACTICES AND SAFEGUARDS TO PROTECT USERS’ PRIVACY; 19/04/2018 – Facebook’s facial recognition technology may not meet strict new EU data rules, a top watchdog says

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What to Make of Facebook’s Buyback Boost – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “GOOGL, FB, AMZN’s Aggressiveness to Disrupt Banking Sector – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buy Facebook: A Deep Dive On Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Nov 27, 2018 : FEYE, GE, INTC, OHI, ABEV, AET, FLEX, FB, AAPL, MRO, VSH, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Massive Selloff Positions FB Stock to Add Friends Again – Investorplace.com” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, November 3 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 28 by Deutsche Bank. As per Thursday, February 1, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Monness Crespi maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 28 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Thursday, November 2. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $200 target. Pivotal Research maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, April 28 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, July 27. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, April 9 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, November 2 by Citigroup.

Wall Street Access Asset Management Llc, which manages about $292.09M and $76.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,468 shares to 5,314 shares, valued at $502,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 74 insider sales for $1.63 billion activity. 55,000 shares valued at $9.66M were sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, August 29. Another trade for 750 shares valued at $134,378 was sold by Stretch Colin. Another trade for 37,982 shares valued at $7.74M was made by Schroepfer Michael Todd on Tuesday, July 10. Shares for $1.92M were sold by Cox Christopher K. 4,761 shares valued at $671,777 were sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, November 15. Taylor Susan J.S. sold $308,017 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Tuesday, November 27.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. South Dakota Inv Council, South Dakota-based fund reported 400,832 shares. Cullinan Assoc reported 1.51% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Cibc Ww Incorporated has 0.34% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hound Ptnrs Lc owns 2.20M shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas owns 932,224 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 5.80 million shares or 1.76% of the stock. Fjarde Ap has invested 1.53% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Prudential Pcl holds 1.32 million shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Estabrook Management has 430 shares. Cadian Management Lp holds 380,000 shares. 128,817 are held by Lmr Partners Llp. Greenbrier Prtnrs Cap Lc, a Texas-based fund reported 500,000 shares. Maple Mgmt has 1,333 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Noven Finance Group holds 3,305 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Jump Trading Limited holds 0.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 8,374 shares.

Analysts await Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 157.69% or $0.41 from last year’s $0.26 per share. PAA’s profit will be $486.59M for 7.84 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 55.81% EPS growth.

Among 30 analysts covering Plains All American Pipeline LP (NYSE:PAA), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Plains All American Pipeline LP had 122 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) on Wednesday, May 10 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Scotia Capital on Friday, March 24. The rating was downgraded by Wunderlich on Thursday, August 6 to “Hold”. The stock of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 25 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Monday, November 16. Credit Suisse downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $38 target in Thursday, November 5 report. The stock has “Mkt Perform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, January 4. Suntrust Robinson initiated Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) rating on Wednesday, June 15. Suntrust Robinson has “Neutral” rating and $30 target. As per Monday, August 24, the company rating was maintained by Scotia Capital. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 8 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 29 investors sold PAA shares while 88 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 327.02 million shares or 3.38% more from 316.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding accumulated 352,000 shares. Cypress Asset Management Tx stated it has 0.1% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Hourglass Cap Limited holds 10,825 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Rothschild Investment Corporation Il reported 12,600 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Incorporated Oh accumulated 992,617 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Girard Prns Limited holds 1,116 shares. Syntal Partners Ltd Liability Co invested in 29,523 shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc invested in 0% or 9,180 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability has 24,823 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cohen & Steers stated it has 754,008 shares. Bokf Na accumulated 0.01% or 14,993 shares. 57,368 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc. Lau Limited Liability Company invested in 36,596 shares or 0.52% of the stock.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $279,063 activity.

More notable recent Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Mizuho Securities Starts Plains All American (PAA) at Buy – StreetInsider.com” on November 28, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA) Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Energy Transfer: Value Stock Or Value Trap? (Ray Merola) – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce a Constituent Change to The Cushing® 30 MLP Index – PRNewswire” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Plains All American Pipeline, L.P.â€™s Expansion Plan Continues to Pay Dividends – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 08, 2018.