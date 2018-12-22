Strategic Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 60.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc sold 6,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,031 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $317,000, down from 10,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.18% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $63.7. About 19.25 million shares traded or 115.78% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has risen 3.17% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PROPOSED PURCHASE BY CVS H; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as Pres of CVS Pharmacy; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms CVS ‘A-2′ Short-Term, Commercial Paper Ratings; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal, Suspends Buyback Plan; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Statement on Trump Administration Initiative to Reduce Drug Costs; 13/03/2018 – The CVS-Aetna deal marked the beginning of a wave of health-care deals, including Albertsons’s proposed acquisition Rite Aid and Cigna’s plan to buy Express Scripts; 13/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH HOLDERS APPROVE AETNA PURCHASE; 02/05/2018 – CVS SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.87 TO $7.08, SAW $1.88 TO $1.92; 04/04/2018 – CVS TO INITIATE TRIAL TO SHOW EFFICACY OF HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Issue-Level Rating to CVS Acquisition-Related Notes

Jennison Associates Llc increased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by 7.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc bought 98,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.43 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $35.88M, up from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $21.02. About 5.62M shares traded or 104.45% up from the average. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has risen 10.54% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Plains All American Pipeline LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAA); 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Jeremy Goebel Senior Group VP, Comml; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY REVENUES $8,398 MLN VS $6,667 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Chris R. Chandler Senior VP, Strategic Planning and Acquisitions; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ. EPU 36C, EST. 32C; 05/04/2018 – Texas oil output surge clogs pipelines, depresses prices; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN REITERATES 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Announces Promotion and Addition to Its Senior Management Team; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $593M, EST. $570.6M; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $108.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alcoa Corp by 18,258 shares to 300,764 shares, valued at $12.15 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 42,608 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.84 million shares, and cut its stake in Glacier Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:GBCI).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $6.93 million activity. The insider Brennan Troyen A sold $1.17M. Bisaccia Lisa sold 21,534 shares worth $1.72 million. Shares for $2.02M were sold by Denton David M on Thursday, November 29. 8,564 shares were sold by Hourican Kevin, worth $642,300 on Monday, August 27.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $2.13 EPS, up 10.94% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.92 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.75B for 7.48 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.12% EPS growth.