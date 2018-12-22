Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) by 2.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp bought 5,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 230,750 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.29M, up from 225,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Polaris Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.41% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $72.34. About 1.92M shares traded or 146.88% up from the average. Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 36.54% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 19/04/2018 – CPSC: POLARIS RECALLS PHOENIX 200 ATV DUE TO CRASH HAZARD; 02/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.14 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – POLARIS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YR; 12/04/2018 – Julie Gilbert to Join Polaris as Chief Customer Engagement and Growth Officer; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries 1Q Net $55.7M; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Buying Boat Holdings In an All-Cash Transaction Valued at an NPV) of About $805M; 06/03/2018 – Greenway Health’s Project Polaris is Redefining the Relationship between Ambulatory Practices and Technology; 05/04/2018 – Class Action Lawsuit Seeks To Hold Polaris Responsible For Dangerous Design; 25/04/2018 – Polaris Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 02/04/2018 – CPSC: POLARIS RECALLS RZR XP 1000 ROVS DUE TO FIRE HAZARD

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) by 140.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc bought 4,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,178 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $978,000, up from 2,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $111.49. About 7.40M shares traded or 160.40% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 13.36% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $2.36B; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q LOANS $221.61B; 22/05/2018 – PNC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 20/03/2018 From ‘Nirvana’ to a ‘Led Zeppelin’ market, PNC Financial predicts no stairway to heaven for gains; 13/04/2018 – Commercial Lending Fuels PNC Profits; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net $1.24B; 31/05/2018 – WORKFUSION EXPANDS $50M SERIES E ROUND, ADDS GUARDIAN, NEWYORK-PRESBYTERIAN, PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP AND Al CAPITAL AS STRATEGIC INVESTORS; 16/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NON-INTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M

Since July 17, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 4 selling transactions for $8.20 million activity. $2.12M worth of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) was sold by Van Wyk Steven C.. $741,844 worth of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) shares were sold by HANNON MICHAEL J. 700 shares were bought by Pfinsgraff Martin, worth $99,505 on Wednesday, July 18. Lyons Michael P. had sold 14,000 shares worth $1.97M on Thursday, July 19.

