Impala Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) by 98.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc bought 480,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.90% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 970,591 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.35 million, up from 489,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $12.86. About 1.79 million shares traded or 52.52% up from the average. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 38.50% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.50% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 15/05/2018 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. Update sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 18/04/2018 – Kratos Advances to Gremlins Phase lll; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS – BELIEVES INTERESTS OF ITS MANAGEMENT AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS ARE “CLEARLY ALIGNED WITH COMPANY’S SHAREHOLDERS”; 19/03/2018 – Kratos Issues a Statement; 21/05/2018 – RT @sprucepointcap: True to form, $KTOS dodges answering questions to Barrons this weekend, and pumps another press release this morning de…; 15/05/2018 – KRATOS MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY SPRUCE POINT MANAGEMENT; 19/03/2018 – More details from $KTOS management on Fulton, his role at the company, and impact on its financial statements is necessary; 19/03/2018 – $KTOS metrics mean little to us. Try finding another aerospace and defense company that cites “qualified bid and proposal pipeline” as a metric they report to investors #skeptic #promotion; 23/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS – RECENTLY GOT NUMBER OF SPACE AND SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS CONTRACT AWARDS TOTALING ABOUT $55 MLN

Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Posco (PKX) by 7.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc bought 13,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 185,600 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.25M, up from 172,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Posco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $53.12. About 235,141 shares traded or 15.81% up from the average. POSCO (NYSE:PKX) has declined 28.27% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.27% the S&P500. Some Historical PKX News: 28/05/2018 – GALAXY REPORTS NON-BINDING PACT W/ POSCO TO SELL TENEMENTS; 13/03/2018 – INDIA’S STEEL MINISTER SAYS TALKS ON WITH POSCO 005490.KS FOR JOINT VENTURES WITH LOCAL MILLS; 24/04/2018 – S.KOREA’S POSCO SAYS SEES CHINA’S STEEL PRICES STABLISING; 17/04/2018 – Chief executive of South Korean steelmaker Posco offers to step down; 18/04/2018 – POSCO AUST. LISTED AS OWNER OF 6.93% OF JUPITER MINES: NOTICE; 18/04/2018 – CEO of South Korean steelmaker Posco resigns; 28/05/2018 – GXY:GALAXY TO SELL SDV NORTHERN TENEMENTS TO POSCO FOR US$280M; 14/05/2018 – POSCO THAINOX PCL INOX.BK – QTRLY NET PROFIT 197.2 MLN BAHT VS 227.7 MLN BAHT; 28/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-GALAXY TO SELL SDV NORTHERN TENEMENTS TO POSCO FOR US$280M-GXY.AX; 24/04/2018 – POSCO 1Q Op Pft KRW1.016T Vs KRW795.40B

Among 14 analysts covering Kratos Defense and Security (NASDAQ:KTOS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Kratos Defense and Security had 35 analyst reports since August 29, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Noble Financial given on Friday, May 11. The stock of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 28 by Noble Financial. On Wednesday, January 3 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, November 6. J.P. Morgan initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, December 1 report. The stock of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, June 9. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15.0 target in Friday, October 27 report. On Thursday, January 19 the stock rating was initiated by Suntrust Robinson with “Buy”. The firm has “Sector Weight” rating given on Monday, August 29 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Noble Financial on Wednesday, January 3 with “Buy”.

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53 billion and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 102,343 shares to 334,047 shares, valued at $28.69M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 23,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,866 shares, and cut its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (NYSE:SEAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.39, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 9 investors sold KTOS shares while 40 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 75.61 million shares or 1.42% more from 74.54 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Garnet Equity Cap Inc accumulated 6.67% or 619,700 shares. Paw Cap stated it has 2.35% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Nomura Inc holds 0% or 17,140 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Ltd, New York-based fund reported 31,031 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Icm Asset Mngmt Wa holds 3.31% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 320,556 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 134,786 shares stake. Vanguard Gru Inc accumulated 4.08M shares. Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 38,307 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs has 0% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Illinois-based Northern Corporation has invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Parkside Bancshares And has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Royal Bancshares Of Canada has invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Hightower Advsrs Lc holds 0.03% or 268,835 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third State Bank owns 1,500 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering POSCO (NYSE:PKX), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. POSCO had 10 analyst reports since August 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, October 8, the company rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs. Macquarie Research upgraded the shares of PKX in report on Thursday, July 21 to “Outperform” rating. JP Morgan upgraded POSCO (NYSE:PKX) on Tuesday, April 5 to “Overweight” rating. The stock of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 26 by Nomura. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, August 7 by Standpoint Research. The rating was downgraded by CLSA on Monday, May 9 to “Sell”. On Thursday, September 3 the stock rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research to “Neutral”. The rating was downgraded by Zacks to “Hold” on Monday, August 31. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, January 2 report. The firm has “Reduce” rating given on Friday, April 15 by HSBC.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41B and $5.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 92,735 shares to 284,548 shares, valued at $6.81M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 47,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,600 shares, and cut its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrstr Inc.