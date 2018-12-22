Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 1.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab sold 4,371 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 218,565 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.85M, down from 222,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $96.32. About 2.35 million shares traded or 12.07% up from the average. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has declined 10.89% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.38; 14/05/2018 – FITCH: PPG’S FILING DELAY MANAGEABLE IN CONTEXT OF ‘A-‘ IDR; 07/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – APPOINTMENT OF DANIEL G. KORTE AS GLOBAL VICE PRESIDENT-ELECT, AEROSPACE PRODUCTS, EFFECTIVE MAY 7; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries 1Q Effective Tax Rate 23.5%; 26/04/2018 – PPG Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – IN QTR, EXPERIENCED FURTHER RAW MATERIAL INFLATION AND HIGHER LOGISTICS COSTS ACROSS ALL BUSINESSES; 17/04/2018 – PPG Industries Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project in Istanbul; 22/05/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. — PPG; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Audit Committee of Company’s Boars Is Overseeing Investigation

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Dy (DY) by 24.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc analyzed 100,000 shares as the company's stock declined 32.67% with the market. The hedge fund held 302,700 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $25.61M, down from 402,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.26% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $49.39. About 1.35M shares traded or 161.43% up from the average. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 48.36% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.36% the S&P500.

More notable recent Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: JT HON OZK DY IGCC ALGN FIT RYAAY TX APHA: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” on December 18, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Robbins Arroyo LLP: Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) Misled Shareholders According to Class Action – Business Wire” published on December 20, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “DYCOM DEADLINE ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Dycom Industries, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action â€“ DY – GlobeNewswire” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for APOG, DY and SYF: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of OZK, DY, IGCC, FIT and TX – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76M and $363.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rog (NYSE:ROG) by 20,000 shares to 230,000 shares, valued at $33.88M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tsc (NASDAQ:TSC) by 90,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Forr (NASDAQ:FORR).

Among 11 analysts covering Dycom (NYSE:DY), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.69, from 1.55 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold DY shares while 79 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 28.28 million shares or 4.94% less from 29.75 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fil reported 13,138 shares stake. 775,229 were reported by Victory Capital Incorporated. Oppenheimer Asset Management owns 34,241 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Regions Fincl Corporation accumulated 6,629 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 0.01% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 513,827 shares. Callahan Advisors Ltd Liability Co owns 20,830 shares. New York-based Ack Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 7.04% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Gabelli Funds Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 20,200 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.01% or 6,018 shares. Profund Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 4,802 shares. Scout accumulated 322,072 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase And Com reported 21,814 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Glenmede Na reported 613,071 shares stake. Kennedy Cap Mngmt accumulated 73,446 shares. Ironwood Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.52% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY).

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, down 7.56% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PPG’s profit will be $263.88M for 21.89 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.14% negative EPS growth.

Among 26 analysts covering PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive.

More notable recent PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) news were published by: Themiddlemarket.com which released: “M&A wrap: LVMH, Louis Vuitton, L Catterton, 21 Club, Conmed, PPG – Mergers & Acquisitions” on December 14, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “PPG Completes Acquisition of Automotive Refinish Products Manufacturer SEM Products, Inc. – Business Wire” published on December 03, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 29, 2018 – Benzinga” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: PPG Industries, Inc. – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “PPG Announces Global Price Increase on Industrial Coatings Products – Business Wire” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 46 investors sold PPG shares while 258 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 182.20 million shares or 0.66% more from 181.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Alphamark Advisors Limited reported 200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees has invested 0.13% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Captrust Financial Advsrs holds 0.01% or 1,963 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers owns 445,715 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Marshwinds Advisory Commerce has 0.41% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Dupont Capital Mngmt has invested 0.2% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 2,079 shares. Whittier Of Nevada reported 0.01% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Stifel Fincl Corp holds 0.07% or 222,652 shares. Utah Retirement invested in 44,924 shares. Barnett & Inc has invested 0.02% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Brown Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3,162 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Limited Liability Corporation reported 2.74% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Swiss Savings Bank invested 0.1% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Cordasco Fin Ntwk, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 600 shares.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 231,295 shares to 938,126 shares, valued at $149.19 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 17,926 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.41M shares, and has risen its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).