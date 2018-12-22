Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 2.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc bought 8,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 300,726 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $59.49M, up from 292,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $159.97. About 2.29M shares traded or 189.07% up from the average. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 8.57% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 26/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Angola, IN with Highest Safety Designation; 23/04/2018 – Cintas Corporation Tackles Food Waste in Support of Green Umbrella Campaign; 14/05/2018 – Brown Advisory Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 08/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Kansas City, KS with Highest Safety Designation; 24/05/2018 – Cintas at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday Impact™ Program; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Rev $1.625B-$1.645B; 06/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Muncie, IN With Highest Safety Designation; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation No, 2 – 05/31/2018; 15/05/2018 – Cintas Adds to Zero Waste Achievements with TRUE Certification at Dallas Distribution Center

Sun Valley Gold Llc decreased its stake in Pretium Res Inc (PVG) by 6.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Valley Gold Llc sold 251,556 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.27% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.76M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $28.60M, down from 4.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Valley Gold Llc who had been investing in Pretium Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.19. About 3.77M shares traded or 100.66% up from the average. Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) has declined 27.94% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PVG News: 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 4Q WORKING CAPITAL $40.6M; 10/05/2018 – Pretium Resources 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES INC – REVENUE FOR QTR WAS $107.1 MLN COMPARED TO NIL IN COMPARABLE PERIOD; 08/05/2018 – Letko Brosseau & Associates Buys 2.6% of Pretium Re; 05/04/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES PVG.TO , ARCELORMITTAL MT.AS , VALE VALE3.SA , ANGLO AMERICAN PLC AAL.L : RBC REMOVES FROM GLOBAL MINING BEST IDEAS PORTFOLIO; 11/05/2018 – Pretium Resources Inc.: Annual General Meeting Voting Results; 10/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pretium Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 08/03/2018 PRETIUM RESOURCES INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.01; 10/05/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 3.0C, EST. 5.1C; 10/05/2018 – Pretium Resources 1Q Adj EPS 3c

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74 billion and $19.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Renaissance Re Hldgs (NYSE:RNR) by 191,480 shares to 177,088 shares, valued at $23.66 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cai International Inc (CAP) by 41,506 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,206 shares, and cut its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO).

Analysts await Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) to report earnings on March, 14. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 185.71% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.07 per share. PVG’s profit will be $36.65M for 10.24 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Pretium Resources Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.

