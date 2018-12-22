Grimes & Company Inc increased its stake in Principal Financial Group (PFG) by 11.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc bought 14,151 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 137,370 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.05M, up from 123,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Principal Financial Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.55% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $41.6. About 4.70M shares traded or 130.77% up from the average. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 39.53% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.53% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 01/05/2018 – Principal Financial at Barclays Insurance Forum May 15; 22/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore research alert on Principal Financial Group Inc; 26/04/2018 – Principal Financial 1Q EPS $1.36; 16/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC SAYS AS OF MARCH 31, AUM BY ASSET MANAGER WERE $173.8 BILLION FOR PRINCIPAL INTERNATIONAL OTHER ENTITIES; 25/04/2018 – Principal® Innovates Underwriting Process to Help Break Down Barriers to Insurance Coverage; 06/04/2018 – Principal Financial Group Funding LLC: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Encompass Health; 30/03/2018 – MOODY’S CORP – DESIGNATED MICHAEL S. CRIMMINS TO SERVE ON INTERIM BASIS AS CO’S PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – B. RILEY FINANCIAL – BEBE’S BOARD ACCEPTED RESIGNATION OF JOE SCIROCCO, ITS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL & ACCOUNTING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 20; 10/05/2018 – ALTIMMUNE INC – COMMENCED A SEARCH FOR CZEREPAK’S REPLACEMENT AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER

Symphony Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 47.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc bought 2,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 6,904 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.08 million, up from 4,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.28% or $8.08 during the last trading session, reaching $144.99. About 3.21 million shares traded or 130.12% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 39.36% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 06/03/2018 – VMWARE INC VMW.N : MAXIM RASIES TARGET PRICE TO $134 FROM $123; 03/05/2018 – Benu Networks’ Virtual Service Edge Platform Achieves VMware Ready Status; 21/03/2018 – Cylance, VMware Partnership Provides Security and Analytics Across Digital Workspace Environments in the Enterprise; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware; 23/05/2018 – Okta and VMware Announce Partnership to Deliver Advanced Identity Capabilities for the Digital Workspace; 14/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Report: VMWare CFO likely to turn down job at Uber, slowing down ride-hailing giant’s race to IPO; 18/04/2018 – Icahn Stake in VMware Could Help Derail Dell Deal — Barrons.com; 12/03/2018 – Jericho Capital Sends Letter to Independent Directors of VMware; 18/05/2018 – DELL REMAINS BULLISH ON VMWARE’S FUTURE, WANTS TO OWN AS MUCH OF THE STOCK AS POSSIBLE – CNBC, CITING; 30/04/2018 – VMWARE CHIEF EXECUTIVE SPEAKS AT DELL CONFERENCE IN LAS VEGAS

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 13 sales for $30.87 million activity. BROWN MICHAEL W had sold 35,000 shares worth $5.60 million. Rowe Zane sold $1.11 million worth of stock or 7,100 shares. The insider Raghuram Rangarajan (Raghu) sold $5.89 million. Another trade for 13,485 shares valued at $2.14M was made by Krysler P. Kevan on Thursday, July 5. Carli Maurizio sold $576,449 worth of stock. Olli Amy Fliegelman sold $229,155 worth of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) on Thursday, September 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 50 investors sold VMW shares while 146 reduced holdings.

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99 billion and $371.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 10,999 shares to 7,237 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avaya Holdings Corp by 659,162 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.38 million shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 45 investors sold PFG shares while 146 reduced holdings.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 3 sales for $1.06 million activity. $1.05 million worth of stock was sold by MCCAUGHAN JAMES P on Monday, July 2. GELATT DANIEL had bought 25,000 shares worth $1.20 million.

