Torch Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 3.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torch Wealth Management Llc sold 3,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 108,094 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.00 million, down from 111,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torch Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $90.97. About 24.03M shares traded or 120.75% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS SALES HAVE TURNED POSITIVE IN CHINA DIAPERS; 14/05/2018 – Does Hollywood Need a PG-15 Rating?; 27/03/2018 – Zuul Named Winner in the Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – IMPACT OF WORK TO REMOVE WATER AND ALLOW GAS TO FLOW FREELY AT PG-11A IS UNLIKELY TO BE CLEAR FOR SOME TIME; 19/04/2018 – P&G: The $1 Billion Consumer Health Business of Merck KGaA Grew 6% Over the Past Two Years; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC; 18/04/2018 – P&G Updates Schedule for Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results; Webcast Discussion Now Planned for Thursday, April 19; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples

Fragasso Group Inc decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fragasso Group Inc sold 12,964 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,657 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $305,000, down from 16,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fragasso Group Inc who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $69.87. About 4.27M shares traded or 64.98% up from the average. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 6.15% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 19/03/2018 – VF IN PACT TO SELL NAUTICA® BRAND BUSINESS TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter Adjusted EPS 67c; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Nabs New CFO From VF Corp; 23/03/2018 – VF Corporation Receives National Award from the U.S. Association of Former Members of Congress; 13/03/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $85 TARGET PRICE; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Sees FY19 Rev $13.45B-$13.55B; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Sell the Nautica(R) Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 14/03/2018 – VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra®, an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand,; 24/04/2018 – VF Corp. Decreased Size of the Board to Eleven

Torch Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $237.51 million and $166.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr 1 (CSJ) by 20,235 shares to 46,170 shares, valued at $2.39M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 1.68% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.01 billion for 18.80 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.04% EPS growth.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 4 sales for $11.04 million activity. Shares for $6.45 million were sold by MEAGHER LAURA C on Tuesday, August 14. $496,622 worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) was bought by CHUGG JULIANA L on Thursday, October 25. Another trade for 4,400 shares valued at $404,580 was made by BAILEY KEVIN on Monday, August 27. McNeill Bryan H had sold 25,232 shares worth $2.33M. Carucci Richard also bought $393,250 worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) shares.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on February, 15. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. VFC’s profit will be $432.52M for 16.03 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.78% negative EPS growth.

Fragasso Group Inc, which manages about $853.06 million and $413.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 32,076 shares to 70,034 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,454 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,639 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

