Ardsley Advisory Partners decreased its stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals In (PGNX) by 3.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardsley Advisory Partners sold 85,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.05M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.82 million, down from 2.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners who had been investing in Progenics Pharmaceuticals In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $315.34 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.57% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $3.73. About 4.28M shares traded or 209.96% up from the average. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) has declined 27.42% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PGNX News: 22/03/2018 – PROGENICS PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS THREE-MONTH EXTENSION OF PDUF; 22/03/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals Announces Three-Month Extension of PDUFA Date for AZEDRA® (iobenguane I 131); 02/04/2018 – Progenics Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 11/05/2018 – PROGENICS PHARMA- CO,OTHER PLAINTIFFS ALLEGE PRODUCTS FOR WHICH PAR IS SEEKING U.S. MARKETING APPROVAL INFRINGES CO’S,OTHER PLAINTIFFS’ U.S. PATENTS; 25/04/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 19/03/2018 – CORRECT: PGNX’S AZEDRA CORRELATION B/W RESPONSE AND ENDPOINTS; 16/05/2018 – Progenics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals Announces Three-Month Extension of PDUFA Date for AZEDRA® (iobenguane l 131); 02/05/2018 – Summary Judgment Granted Upholding the Validity of Formulation Patent Protecting RELISTOR® Injection; 19/03/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of AZEDRA® (iobenguane l 131) Biochemical Tumor Marker Data at the 2018 Endocrine Society (ENDO) Annual Meeting

Iowa State Bank decreased its stake in Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) by 50% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank sold 6,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.79% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 6,796 shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $326,000, down from 13,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Otter Tail Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $49.8. About 246,511 shares traded or 238.51% up from the average. Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) has risen 5.89% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.89% the S&P500. Some Historical OTTR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Otter Tail Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OTTR); 17/05/2018 – UBS Fights Harry the Otter for Soccer Prediction Crown; 02/05/2018 – Otter Tail Declares Dividend of 3.35c; 12/04/2018 – ID Securities: 04/12/2018 – Governor Otter Proclaims April “Financial Literacy Month”; 07/05/2018 – Otter Tail Raises FY18 View To EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 04/04/2018 – Idaho Governor: DECLO TO HOST GOVERNOR OTTER’S 101ST CAPITAL FOR A DAY; 07/05/2018 – OTTER TAIL 1Q OPER REV. $241.3M; 07/05/2018 – OTTER TAIL SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $1.90 TO $2.05, EST. $1.93; 07/03/2018 Idaho Governor: GOVERNOR OTTER, CABINET TO VISIT MOYIE SPRINGS FOR 100TH CAPITAL FOR A DAY; 07/05/2018 – Otter Tail 1Q EPS 66c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.17, from 1 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 6 investors sold OTTR shares while 42 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 16.83 million shares or 0.91% more from 16.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bluemountain Cap holds 0.03% or 33,492 shares in its portfolio. Patten holds 145 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). North Star Invest Management holds 2,930 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al has invested 0.12% in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Denali Lc has 49 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 0% in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Bancorporation Of America Corp De, North Carolina-based fund reported 33,187 shares. Accredited Invsts Inc holds 0.15% or 12,916 shares in its portfolio. Vident Advisory Limited Liability Company, Georgia-based fund reported 7,164 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability stated it has 8,508 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 46,894 shares or 0% of the stock. Iowa Bancorp owns 6,796 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. 2,947 are owned by Metropolitan Life Insurance. Great West Life Assurance Company Can has 0% invested in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR).

Among 3 analysts covering Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Otter Tail had 6 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Sidoti downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $46.0 target in Monday, January 8 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 14 by Zacks. Williams Capital Group downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $4200 target in Thursday, May 31 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 6 by Williams Capital Group. Zacks upgraded Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) on Tuesday, August 11 to “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Hold” on Wednesday, October 18.

Analysts await Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) to report earnings on March, 14. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, up 66.67% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.21 per share. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.44, from 1.85 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 23 investors sold PGNX shares while 28 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 73.30 million shares or 17.29% more from 62.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Phocas Corporation stated it has 0.95% of its portfolio in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). Raymond James And has invested 0% in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). Vanguard Grp Inc Incorporated has 5.05M shares. Proshare Lc stated it has 46,878 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 78,520 shares. 17,400 were accumulated by Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky. Fmr Limited Liability stated it has 1.28M shares. Metropolitan Life Co Ny invested 0% of its portfolio in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). Piedmont Inv Advsr has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). Horizon Kinetics Ltd invested in 0.01% or 67,200 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 53,269 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). Armistice Cap reported 2.32% in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). Ameriprise Inc reported 475,354 shares stake. 33 are owned by Cwm Ltd Liability.

Among 6 analysts covering Progenics Pharm (NASDAQ:PGNX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Progenics Pharm had 12 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, October 23 the stock rating was upgraded by Jefferies to “Buy”. Jefferies maintained the shares of PGNX in report on Tuesday, September 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 20 by Needham. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $1200 target in Thursday, June 8 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Needham on Friday, August 7. The rating was maintained by Brean Capital on Thursday, August 6 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 7 by Zacks. As per Monday, February 6, the company rating was upgraded by Needham. Aegis Capital initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, October 27 report. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of PGNX in report on Wednesday, August 9 with “Buy” rating.