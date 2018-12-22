Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 16.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold 2,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 11,819 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.63M, down from 14,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $128.09. About 19.73 million shares traded or 109.08% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Transaction Was Contemplated in Guidance Provided on Jan. 23; 21/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Launches New Corporate Website; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick Might Be the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intelligent Technology™; 20/03/2018 – J&J CFO Dominic Caruso to retire, names Joseph Wolk as replacement; 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease; 12/04/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – ANALYSIS SHOWING INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN PEOPLE WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS WITH/AT HIGH RISK FOR CV DISEASE; 26/04/2018 – Quandl Launches Exclusive Corporate Aviation Intelligence Platform; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Data on Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lens Muco-Adhesive Properties; 10/04/2018 – Biotech group Genmab aims to own bigger share of new drug pipeline

Quantres Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 500% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,000 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.73 million, up from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $54.85. About 38.20 million shares traded or 130.27% up from the average. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has declined 12.25% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.25% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CO AND FACEBOOK EXPECT TO BEGIN TRIALS OF INTEGRATED SOLUTION MID-2019; 15/03/2018 – TOBII AND QUALCOMM COLLABORATE TO BRING EYE TRACKING TO MOBILE VR/AR HEADSETS; 19/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-China looks to speed up chip plans as U.S. trade tensions boil; 14/03/2018 – Qualcomm Outspent Broadcom About 100 to 1 in Washington Lobbying; 17/05/2018 – APPLE SUES QUALCOMM OVER PATENT ROYALTIES IN ANTITRUST CASE; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm/Broadcom: chipping in; 29/03/2018 – Tsinghua Unigroup postpones mobile chip unit IPO; 12/03/2018 – Dealbook: Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm May Be Headed for Rejection, U.S. Panel Warns; 12/03/2018 – TREASURY SAYS BROADCOM VIOLATED ORDER ON QUALCOMM MEETING; 05/03/2018 – US Treasury delays Qualcomm vote

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 48 investors sold QCOM shares while 521 reduced holdings. 153 funds opened positions while 285 raised stakes. 1.05 billion shares or 4.81% less from 1.10 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Westwood has invested 0.02% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Paloma Prtn Management Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 45,314 shares. 6,650 are held by Qci Asset Mngmt. Mutual Of Omaha State Bank Wealth stated it has 2.59% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Twin Tree Mngmt LP holds 0.05% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 100,234 shares. Highland Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 53,074 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc holds 11.91 million shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Bankshares Of The West accumulated 28,127 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Moreover, Catalyst Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 11,700 shares. Invest Mngmt Of Virginia Lc owns 24,970 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0.02% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). North Star Invest Management stated it has 0.31% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Stonebridge Capital Mngmt Inc reported 2.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Victory Cap holds 0% or 20,878 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge LP holds 182,174 shares.

Among 37 analysts covering Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Qualcomm Inc. had 170 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of QCOM in report on Friday, April 13 with “Buy” rating. Mizuho maintained the shares of QCOM in report on Tuesday, October 31 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, July 20, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. On Tuesday, January 16 the stock rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, September 29 by RBC Capital Markets. Topeka Capital Markets maintained the shares of QCOM in report on Thursday, July 23 with “Hold” rating. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, July 21 by Cowen & Co. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, November 8. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 17 by Mizuho. The rating was maintained by Bernstein on Monday, November 13 with “Hold”.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $8.32 million activity. AMON CRISTIANO R had sold 18,323 shares worth $1.10M. $347,746 worth of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) shares were sold by Rosenberg Donald J.

Quantres Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $167.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tapestry Inc by 15,200 shares to 25,800 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 34,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,000 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.74 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.23B for 16.42 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% negative EPS growth.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $79.44 million activity. $100,050 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was bought by MULCAHY ANNE M. 166,695 shares were sold by Fasolo Peter, worth $24.41 million. PEREZ WILLIAM D bought $133,910 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Friday, December 14. Kapusta Ronald A sold $1.23M worth of stock. The insider Gorsky Alex sold $38.60M. Sneed Michael E also sold $3.91M worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management, which manages about $700.54M and $483.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,746 shares to 50,986 shares, valued at $11.51 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,746 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Baxter Bros holds 39,110 shares or 1.3% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 26,000 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 1.14% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hudock Cap Grp Limited Liability Corporation owns 16,104 shares. 800 were reported by Harding Loevner L P. Seizert Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co holds 1.49% or 293,442 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt holds 2.39% or 7.88M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Beach Invest Counsel Pa has 1.16% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The California-based Tiemann Investment Advsrs Lc has invested 2.08% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Suncoast Equity Mngmt holds 0.12% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 3,855 shares. Brave Asset Mgmt holds 15,703 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. Smith Chas P Assoc Pa Cpas has invested 3.25% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Pettyjohn Wood And White reported 55,593 shares. The Texas-based Ins Tx has invested 1.39% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Greenwood Cap Limited owns 1.89% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 62,768 shares.