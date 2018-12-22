St Germain D J Co Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 29.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc sold 106,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 260,984 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.80 million, down from 367,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $54.85. About 38.20 million shares traded or 130.26% up from the average. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has declined 12.25% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.25% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – Trump blocks Qualcomm sale to Broadcom over security concerns; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – COMMENCEMENT OF A TRANSACTION TO REPURCHASE FOUR SERIES OF ITS OUTSTANDING NOTES TOTALING $4 BLN; 12/03/2018 – Qualcomm’s Troubles to Persist Even as Broadcom Pursuit Blocked; 06/03/2018 – A secretive US national security committee has issued an unusual public warning against Broadcom’s proposed $142bn hostile takeover of San Diego-based Qualcomm, saying that a deal might lead to China overtaking the US in critical 5G technology; 06/03/2018 – RPT-Qualcomm takeover battle intervention shows U.S. security panel’s expanding reach; 13/03/2018 – “National security” or “national interest?”; 28/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO CLEAR QUALCOMM-NXP ONCE CONFIDENT OF ZTE DEAL; 18/04/2018 – CNET TV: Qualcomm reportedly begins layoffs to cut $1B in costs; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Broadcom says it won’t sell Qualcomm’s national security assets

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Southern Mo Bancorp Inc (SMBC) by 26.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc sold 10,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,400 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.10M, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Southern Mo Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.75M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $32.4. About 40,753 shares traded or 227.78% up from the average. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) has declined 11.33% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SMBC News: 23/04/2018 – Southern Missouri Bancorp 3Q Net $5.3M; 03/05/2018 – Southern Missouri Bancorp: Rick Windes Joining as Chief Lending Officer; 23/04/2018 – Southern Missouri Bancorp 3Q EPS 60c; 03/05/2018 – Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. Appoints Chief Lending Officer; 22/04/2018 DJ Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMBC)

Among 37 analysts covering Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Qualcomm Inc. has $315.0 highest and $47 lowest target. $67.16’s average target is 22.44% above currents $54.85 stock price. Qualcomm Inc. had 170 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, November 5, the company rating was maintained by Northland Capital. Nomura maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) rating on Thursday, July 20. Nomura has “Hold” rating and $5800 target. As per Thursday, July 21, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Thursday, September 27. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, July 23 by Oppenheimer. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of QCOM in report on Monday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, September 30 by Cowen & Co. Canaccord Genuity maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) rating on Thursday, August 23. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $88 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, April 26. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform” on Wednesday, November 8.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.92 EPS, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $1.12B for 14.90 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.05% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Southern Missouri Bancorp had 2 analyst reports since January 27, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel.

