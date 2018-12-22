Fort Lp decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 99.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp sold 35,192 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 14 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1,000, down from 35,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $54.85. About 38.20M shares traded or 130.26% up from the average. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has declined 12.25% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.25% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – BREAKING: President Trump blocks Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm; 27/05/2018 – Report on Business: Qualcomm to meet with Chinese regulators in push to clear US$44-billion NXP deal; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom withdraws $142bn offer for Qualcomm after Trump block; 13/03/2018 – Trump’s blocking of Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm is about more than just China and national security, said observers; 15/03/2018 – Proxy-Adviser Recommendation Amounts to Symbolic Show of Protest Against Qualcomm; 29/03/2018 – CORRECT: QUALCOMM CEO RECEIVED 665.9M VOTES FOR BOARD; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Board Is Grateful to Jacobs for His Decades of Service; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS WORKFORCE REDUCTION NEEDED FOR LONG-TERM GROWTH; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM 2Q ADJ EPS 80C, EST. 70C; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm 2Q Adj EPS 80c

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 48.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 8,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,763 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.08 million, up from 17,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $120.07. About 10.03M shares traded or 54.57% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 13.65% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 05/03/2018 – Caterpillar was the biggest contributor of gains to the Dow, rising 3.2 percent; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR CFO ANDREW BONFIELD PREVIOUSLY CFO OF NATIONAL GRID; 20/03/2018 – CAT SPOKESWOMAN AMY CAMPBELL COMMENTS AT BOFA-ML CONFERENCE; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – ASIA/PACIFIC MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH, UP 31 PCT; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR EXPECTS RESOURCE INDUSTRY MARGINS TO NARROW; 08/05/2018 – Caterpillar Holders Eye Conference for `High Water Mark’ Clarity; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Boosts 2018 Profit View on Growing Demand for Products, Services; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Ramin Younessi Appointed Group Pres of Energy & Transportation; 24/04/2018 – Industrials Lower as Investors Flee Caterpillar, Despite Strength — Industrials Roundup; 05/04/2018 – China signals tough trade stance as U.S. officials push negotiations

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60M and $447.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) by 14,508 shares to 288,452 shares, valued at $8.65M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Choice Hotels Intl Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 10,058 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.92 EPS, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $1.12B for 14.90 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.05% EPS growth.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $8.32 million activity. $1.10 million worth of stock was sold by AMON CRISTIANO R on Monday, December 3. $54,166 worth of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) was sold by ROGERS ALEXANDER H on Monday, October 29.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $12.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) by 177,200 shares to 56,900 shares, valued at $7.91M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (Put) by 372,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,600 shares, and cut its stake in Natural Health Trends Corp (Call).

Since October 1, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $5.28 million activity. 1,080 shares were bought by De Lange Bob, worth $124,826 on Friday, October 26.

