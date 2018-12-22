Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 21.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc bought 23,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 135,174 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.81M, up from 111,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $155.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $104.22. About 15.53M shares traded or 88.42% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive ICSC news: Unicorp’s Disney-area O-Town doubles in size – yet again; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to `Roar For Change’; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-lmagined ESPN App — with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service — Launches to Sports Fans Today; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 09/05/2018 – The company’s board has already unanimously approved Disney’s $52 billion offer for those assets; 25/05/2018 – Techmeme: Riot Games signs non-exclusive streaming deal with Disney’s ESPN+ for League of Legends; replaces Riot’s 2016 $350M; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 21% TO $2.5 BLN; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game: Media analyst; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 08/05/2018 – Disney could potentially make more “Avengers” movies following the release of a fourth, so far untitled, film in 2019, according to Disney chief Bob Iger

Sprott Inc increased its stake in Randgold Res Ltd (GOLD) by 38.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc bought 43,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 41.44% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 157,766 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.44M, up from 114,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Randgold Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $82.37. About 1.18 million shares traded or 6.13% up from the average. Randgold Resources Limited (NASDAQ:GOLD) has declined 4.27% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GOLD News: 19/04/2018 – WORKERS’ STRIKE IN MALI HALTS GOLD PRODUCTION AT TWO RANDGOLD MINES SINCE WEDNESDAY – UNION OFFICIAL; 08/03/2018 – Randgold Resources Met With President Joseph Kabila of the Democratic Republic of Congo; 19/04/2018 – WORK RESUMES AT TWO RANDGOLD MINES IN MALI AFTER STRIKES THAT HALTED GOLD PRODUCTION SINCE WEDNESDAY – UNION OFFICIAL; 03/05/2018 – Randgold Resources 1Q Production to Fall, But Will Meet 2018 Guidance; 10/05/2018 – Randgold earnings drop 22% after gold miner suffers strike; 29/03/2018 – Randgold Resources: Proposal to Ministry of Mines Designed to Address Concerns Over Mining Code; 08/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD – RANDGOLD RESOURCES WILL CONTINUE ENGAGEMENT WITH DRC GOVERNMENT REPRESENTATIVES NEXT WEEK; 08/03/2018 – RANDGOLD RESOURCES LTD RRS.L SAYS CHIEF EXECUTIVE MARK BRISTOW SAID COMPANY WOULD START ITS ENGAGEMENT WITH GOVERNMENT REPRESENTATIVES NEXT WEEK; 08/03/2018 – RANDGOLD RESOURCES LTD RRS.L – PURPOSE OF MEETING WAS TO CLARIFY CERTAIN ASPECTS OF NEW MINING CODE ADOPTED BY TWO CHAMBERS OF CONGOLESE PARLIAMENT; 29/03/2018 – RANDGOLD RESOURCES: MINING CODE PROPOSAL SUBMITTED TO DRC GOVT

More notable recent Randgold Resources Limited (NASDAQ:GOLD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Kirkland Lake Gold Increases Fosterville Mine’s 2018 Production Outlook to Over 330000 Ounces – Nasdaq” on November 30, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technical Outlook For Gold, Silver & US Dollar Index: 30.11.2018 – Nasdaq” published on November 30, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “PRECIOUS-Gold little changed as Fed official’s remarks boost dollar – Nasdaq” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Randgold Resources Limited (NASDAQ:GOLD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fancamp – Grassroots Gold Exploration Update – NASDAQ.com – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Gold holds firm on weaker dollar – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27B and $400.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Frp Hldgs Inc by 25,500 shares to 97,000 shares, valued at $6.02 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) by 19,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,500 shares, and cut its stake in Alamos Gold Inc New.

Among 18 analysts covering Randgold-Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Randgold-Resources had 41 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, June 27. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, September 9 by UBS. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, April 16 by Desjardins Securities. The stock of Randgold Resources Limited (NASDAQ:GOLD) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 5 by Scotia Capital. JP Morgan maintained Randgold Resources Limited (NASDAQ:GOLD) rating on Thursday, April 7. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $85 target. The rating was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, March 13 to “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Monday, November 7 to “Overweight”. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Underperform” on Wednesday, April 4. Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, December 19 report. As per Monday, March 7, the company rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Green Square Lc owns 16,467 shares. Brinker stated it has 0.36% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Martin Comm Tn accumulated 13,996 shares or 0.5% of the stock. National Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 28,300 shares. Monarch holds 0.45% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 10,610 shares. Condor accumulated 22,710 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.17% or 5,186 shares in its portfolio. Sun Life stated it has 13,232 shares. Old Dominion Management holds 0.85% or 23,791 shares. Baltimore invested in 2.03% or 95,809 shares. Brown Advisory stated it has 0.38% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lipe Dalton reported 0.19% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 28,237 were reported by Fulton Financial Bank Na. Lindsell Train has 4.35M shares. Wg Shaheen Assoc Dba Whitney accumulated 2,206 shares.

Among 40 analysts covering The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), 25 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. The Walt Disney Company had 166 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, July 6. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, August 3 by RBC Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $130 target in Tuesday, November 10 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Friday, May 26. Jefferies maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Thursday, May 11. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $110 target. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, November 10. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Hold” rating by FBR Capital on Thursday, May 25. The rating was downgraded by Guggenheim on Thursday, October 12 to “Neutral”. Pivotal Research downgraded The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Thursday, January 12 to “Sell” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 12 by JP Morgan.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,259 shares to 63,487 shares, valued at $5.40M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,399 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,029 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $25.03 million activity. Parker Mary Jayne sold $3.44 million worth of stock. WOODFORD BRENT sold $508,690 worth of stock or 4,500 shares. 47,733 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares with value of $5.73M were sold by IGER ROBERT A.