Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) by 88.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought 34,959 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,348 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.36M, up from 39,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Principal Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.55% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $41.6. About 4.70 million shares traded or 130.77% up from the average. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 39.53% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.53% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 10/05/2018 – ALTIMMUNE INC – COMMENCED A SEARCH FOR CZEREPAK’S REPLACEMENT AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER; 22/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore research alert on Principal Financial Group Inc; 10/04/2018 – GLADSTONE CAPITAL SAYS APPOINTED JULIA RYAN TO SERVE IN TEMPORARY CAPACITY AS ACTING PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – PRINCIPAL EXPANDS DIGITAL REACH WITH ROBUSTWEALTH PURCHASE; 24/04/2018 – Guaranteed income streams can increase retirement confidence; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Incorporated; 25/04/2018 – Principal® lnnovates Underwriting Process to Help Break Down Barriers to Insurance Coverage; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL 1Q OPER REV. REPORTED IN ERROR; 30/05/2018 – PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP – ROBUSTWEALTH WILL REMAIN UNDER MANAGEMENT OF MIKE KERINS, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, AS PART OF PRINCIPAL; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Principal Financial Holdcos To ‘A-‘; Otlk Stbl

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 50.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought 3,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,320 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.34 million, up from 7,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.07% or $6.43 during the last trading session, reaching $151.52. About 3.75M shares traded or 87.46% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 8.02% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 13/03/2018 – Adriane M. Brown elected to Raytheon board of directors; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS BOEING. RAYTHEON LEADERS IN U.S; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT FROM AIR FORCE FOR WARNING RECEIVER; 29/05/2018 – Kratos Receives 4-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.20; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Congress reviewing sale of precision munitions to Saudis, UAE; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.71, REV VIEW $26.74 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – High-power microwaves and lasers defeat multiple drones during US Army exercise; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON

Among 21 analysts covering Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Raytheon Company had 87 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, July 27 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 27 by Bank of America. Jefferies maintained the shares of RTN in report on Monday, August 28 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of RTN in report on Friday, October 23 with “Hold” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) rating on Monday, August 28. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $193.0 target. The stock of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, September 2. As per Friday, October 26, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The stock of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, June 23. The stock of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 12 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Option Traders Play Defense Amid Trump Budget Buzz – Schaeffers Research” on December 10, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Raytheon (RTN) Integrated Defense Systems Secures $114M Contract from US Navy for SPY-6 Integration and Support – StreetInsider.com” published on December 20, 2018, Gurufocus.com published: “Raytheon wins $693 million production contract for Sweden’s Patriot – GuruFocus.com” on December 22, 2018. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Why Investors Should Ignore Trump’s Latest Pentagon Budget Talk – The Motley Fool” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Northrop Grumman: Price Is Lower Despite Less Risks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 15, 2018.

Since August 30, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $657,854 activity.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 3 sales for $1.06 million activity. Friedrich Amy Christine sold $103,700 worth of stock. On Monday, July 2 the insider MCCAUGHAN JAMES P sold $1.05 million.

Among 18 analysts covering Principal Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:PFG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Principal Financial Group Inc. had 56 analyst reports since August 18, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Sunday, December 10, the company rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, September 5 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, November 13, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $7400 target in Friday, July 28 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) on Friday, April 27 with “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Monday, July 10, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, April 3 by Wells Fargo. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of PFG in report on Friday, August 11 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods given on Wednesday, January 31. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, October 23 by RBC Capital Markets.

More notable recent Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Principal Financial Group (PFG) Announces Acquisition of RobustWealth – StreetInsider.com” on May 30, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “HCI Group to Return Value to Shareholders, OK’s Buyback – Nasdaq” published on December 05, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Principal Financial (PFG) Issues 2019 and Long-Term View – Nasdaq” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Mondelez International, Cypress Semiconductor, Principal Financial Group, HubSpot, SS&C Technologies, and Quaker Chemical â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Principal Financial (PFG) Q3 Earnings Preview: What to Look Out For – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 18, 2018.

