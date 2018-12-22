Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 156.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc bought 100,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 164,283 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.04 million, up from 64,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $30.32. About 54.63 million shares traded or 65.30% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 19.44% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +58.4%; 16/05/2018 – Micron at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste Accelerates Development of Cannabis Waste Digester — CFN Media; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2nd-qtr quarter profit jumps; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $48; RATING MARKET-PERFORM; 19/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $60; RATING OUTPERFORM; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote ‘Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Storage; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology (MU) 2018 Analyst and Investor Event (Transcript); 23/03/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Trade war fears roil equity markets while yen, bonds gain

Okumus Fund Management Ltd decreased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 8.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd sold 825,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 8.57 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $176.86M, down from 9.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.50% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $14.88. About 4.26M shares traded or 73.92% up from the average. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 33.08% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.08% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 05/03/2018 – REALOGY HOLDINGS HOLDER D.E. SHAW REPORTS 5% STAKE; 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ. BASIC LOSS/SHR 38C; 06/04/2018 – SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY AFFILIATES – SIGNS 25-YEAR FRANCHISE AGREEMENT WITH REALPRO REALTY SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LTD TO EXPAND IN SOUTH ASIA; 05/03/2018 Simon Chen Appointed President & Chief Executive Officer of ERA Real Estate; 25/04/2018 – ERA Real Estate Announces The Affiliation Of Knipe Realty; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Rev $1.23B; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 20/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Names Michael Miedler As Chief Growth Officer; 22/05/2018 – Augmented Reality App Curate by Sotheby’s International Realty Now Available on Apple iOS; 09/05/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Mexico

Among 45 analysts covering Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), 32 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Micron Technology Inc. had 279 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) earned “Buy” rating by Evercore on Monday, May 14. Susquehanna maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 18 report. Wells Fargo maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on Wednesday, October 11 with “Buy” rating. Macquarie Research maintained the shares of MU in report on Friday, September 14 with “Outperform” rating. Mizuho maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) rating on Friday, February 3. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $30 target. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 31 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 6 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, October 2 by Morgan Stanley. On Tuesday, May 22 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of MU in report on Wednesday, December 23 with “Outperform” rating.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Near a 6-Year Low, Is Western Digital a Buy? – Motley Fool” on November 29, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “What Was Micron Thinking? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 29, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “5 Must-See Stock Charts for Thursday: FDX, MU, GIS, NVDA, AMD – Investorplace.com” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Micron (MU): Bad News is Priced in At These Levels – Nasdaq” published on October 04, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Micron’s Guidance Implications – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82 million and $496.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 40,235 shares to 7,920 shares, valued at $411,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 23,291 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,709 shares, and cut its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $7.60 million activity. Shares for $5.40M were sold by SWITZ ROBERT E on Monday, July 2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.35, from 1.4 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 93 investors sold MU shares while 253 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 256 raised stakes. 767.36 million shares or 3.16% less from 792.40 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 3,460 are held by Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Hldgs Limited. The Rhode Island-based Parsons Cap Mgmt Inc Ri has invested 0.06% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Compton Capital Mngmt Ri reported 33,210 shares. Soros Fund Ltd has invested 0.49% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Gruss Cap Ltd Partnership reported 600,000 shares. Beck Ltd Com invested 0.25% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Bankshares Of Nova Scotia reported 0.23% stake. Bokf Na reported 221,947 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Lingohr Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh reported 0.64% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Wesbanco Fincl Bank Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 9,356 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset accumulated 749,309 shares. Moreover, Stephens Ar has 0.02% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Nine Masts Cap has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Moreover, Amica Retiree Trust has 0.2% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 5,393 shares.

Since November 12, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $362,530 activity. $99,330 worth of stock was bought by Silva Enrique on Tuesday, November 13. WILLIAMS MICHAEL J bought $84,700 worth of stock.

More notable recent Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Berkshire Hathaway: Building Of A Reality Behemoth – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Realogy: Little Upside For Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on December 07, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “NRT Unites Technology And Service With Launch Of Listing Concierge – Benzinga” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) were released by: Prweb.com and their article: “Cascade Sotheby’s International Realty Acquires Prestigious Park Place Real Estate – PR Web” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Realogy Holdings 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 13, 2018.

Analysts await Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 53.85% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.26 per share. RLGY’s profit will be $14.18M for 31.00 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Realogy Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -85.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.59, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 30 investors sold RLGY shares while 51 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 155.90 million shares or 2.02% more from 152.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Raymond James Associates holds 0% or 50,729 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 70,641 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership accumulated 0.23% or 143,404 shares. Girard Prtn Ltd accumulated 500 shares or 0% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd accumulated 0.04% or 32,788 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys has 25,198 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Shufro Rose Co Lc holds 0.46% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) or 240,105 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust holds 328 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus holds 22,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aperio Group Inc Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 38,971 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). 430,966 are owned by Prudential Fincl. Comerica Fincl Bank has invested 0.01% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Clearbridge Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6.14M shares.

Among 15 analysts covering Realogy Holdings Corporation (NYSE:RLGY), 5 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Realogy Holdings Corporation had 43 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Compass Point maintained Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) rating on Tuesday, November 24. Compass Point has “Neutral” rating and $38 target. The company was initiated on Thursday, March 31 by Wood. As per Tuesday, January 5, the company rating was maintained by Compass Point. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 22 by Citigroup. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, December 22. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 3 by Piper Jaffray. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, August 3 by Goldman Sachs. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Monday, January 29. On Friday, November 3 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 12 by Piper Jaffray.