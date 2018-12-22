Sterling Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc sold 2,721 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,164 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.68 million, down from 27,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $715.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74 million shares traded or 140.04% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/05/2018 – Broadway World: BWW TV Exclusive: Big Apple Turns Big Orange for Syracuse University at Broadway Sessions!; 20/04/2018 – APPLE SAID TO BE BEHIND U.S. MOBILE CARRIER COLLUSION PROBE; 23/03/2018 – The cloud storage company faces some stiff competition in giants like Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft; 20/04/2018 – APPLE: A PART MAY FAIL IN SOME 13-INCH MACBOOK PRO UNITS; 03/04/2018 – Apple pay Tech group discloses gender gap; 20/04/2018 – Apple’s iPhone X is likely to be discontinued this year, Mirabaud analyst Neil Campling said; 27/03/2018 – Huawei challenges Apple’s iPhone X with the launch of its P20 smartphone boasting a new 68-megapixel triple camera. via @cnbctech; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Net $13.82B; 24/05/2018 – Whip yourself into shape by using this Apple Watch feature to compete against friends and family; 02/05/2018 – Vehicle Tracking Solutions® Releases Enhanced Silent Passenger® Apple iOS App

Jnba Financial Advisors increased its stake in Regions Financial Corporation (RF) by 3918.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jnba Financial Advisors bought 107,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.03M, up from 2,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jnba Financial Advisors who had been investing in Regions Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.86. About 31.50 million shares traded or 108.35% up from the average. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.20% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.20% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 02/05/2018 – Regions Bank Social Responsibility Report Highlights Passion to Do More for the Good of Communities; 18/04/2018 – Regions Financial Corp expected to post earnings of 31 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 23/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP RF.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS TOTALED $84 MLN COMPARED TO $63 MLN IN PREVIOUS QUARTER; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS CONT OPS 35C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Regions Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RF); 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 12/04/2018 – Regions Bank Announces Agreement and Investment in Mortgage Fintech Lender Price; 19/04/2018 – Regions Bank Named 2018 Gallup Great Workplace Award Winner for the Fourth Consecutive Year; 25/04/2018 – Regions Financial: Turner, 56, Will Succeed Chmn and CEO Grayson Hall

Sterling Investment Management Inc, which manages about $137.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 2,341 shares to 12,312 shares, valued at $2.08M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Qqq Trust by 2,248 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,986 shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP).

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. On Monday, November 19 KONDO CHRIS sold $647,520 worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 3,408 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 EPS, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49 billion for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Jnba Financial Advisors, which manages about $564.64 million and $222.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Msci Emerging Markets (VWO) by 430,830 shares to 17,672 shares, valued at $725,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6,048 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB).

