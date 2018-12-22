City Holding Company decreased its stake in General Elec Co Com (GE) by 57.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Holding Company sold 41,611 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,688 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $346,000, down from 72,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Holding Company who had been investing in General Elec Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $7.15. About 185.65M shares traded or 35.32% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 09/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 22/05/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 3 RUPEES PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – EUROPEAN SAFETY AGENCY SAYS ORDERS INCREASED CHECKS ON CFM ENGINES POWERING SOME BOEING 737 JETS; 30/05/2018 – Safran repeats LEAP engine targets, says no ‘bad surprises’ at Zodiac; 26/03/2018 – BAKER HUGHES A GE CO – EXPECT TPS BUSINESS TO RETURN TO NORMALIZED MARGINS IN MEDIUM TERM; 30/04/2018 – Apollo Looking to Build a `GE Capital of Tomorrow,’ Zelter Says; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO EXPLORES WAYS TO DIVEST INSURANCE ASSETS; 22/05/2018 – GLOBAL NUCLEAR FUEL AWARDED $250 MILLION-PLUS CONTRACT TO FUEL ENTERGY NUCLEAR BOILING WATER REACTORS; 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 28/03/2018 – Equifax Taps Former GE Executive Begor as CEO

Signia Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 49.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc sold 352,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 362,371 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.21M, down from 714,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $797.37M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.68% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $14.9. About 5.29 million shares traded or 210.66% up from the average. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 23.79% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: RECEIVED PROPOSALS FROM BIDDERS TO ACQUIRE CO; 19/03/2018 – S&P REVISES RENT-A-CENTER INC. TO RATING ‘CCC+’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 30/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center 1Q Loss/Shr 37c; 12/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER CLIMBS 8.8% ON ELEVATED VOLUME; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – ENGAGED GROUP ELECTED TO WAIVE RIGHT TO PUT FORTH MCFATE AS POTENTIAL DIRECTOR NOMINEE FOR ELECTION AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 03/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Buyout Expected In Next Month or Two; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to Shed Jobs in Cost-Cutting Push; 15/05/2018 – Signia Capital Management Buys 1.5% Position in Rent-A-Center; 25/05/2018 – Engaged Capital: In Light of Rent-A-Center Review of Alternatives, Engaged Waived Right to Nominate Carol McFate to Board

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 175.61% or $0.72 from last year’s $-0.41 per share. RCII’s profit will be $16.59M for 12.02 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.13% negative EPS growth.

Among 14 analysts covering Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Rent-A-Center Inc had 38 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Sell” on Tuesday, January 2. As per Tuesday, December 6, the company rating was downgraded by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 10 by Jefferies. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of RCII in report on Friday, October 20 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, September 7 by Jefferies. Jefferies maintained the shares of RCII in report on Tuesday, June 6 with “Hold” rating. On Tuesday, January 12 the stock rating was downgraded by BB&T Capital to “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets on Wednesday, November 8 with “Sell”. The stock of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) earned “Sell” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 21. Loop Capital downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Wednesday, June 7 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 14 investors sold RCII shares while 63 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 43.89 million shares or 1.97% less from 44.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). 920,396 are owned by Morgan Stanley. The New York-based Gabelli Advisers has invested 0.26% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). 64,425 are held by Arizona State Retirement System. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Element Capital Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.08% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Swiss Retail Bank holds 0% or 69,600 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advsr Inc has invested 0.01% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Equitec Specialists holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 13,800 shares. Pinebridge Invests LP accumulated 70,406 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Prelude Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.06% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Gabelli Funds Llc holds 0.01% or 130,231 shares. Comerica Bancshares holds 0% or 43,072 shares.

More notable recent Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Consumer Sector Update for 12/18/2018: RCII,NAV,DRI,MANU – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Wall Street’s Stormy December to Continue: 5 Low-Beta Picks – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Wall Street Routs on Yield Curve Inversion: 5 Low-Beta Picks – Nasdaq” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Consumer Confidence Falls But Remains Robust: 5 Top Picks – Nasdaq” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rent-A-Center Inc.: If The Buyout Fails, And It Might, This Is A Perfect Short At $14.75 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2018.

City Holding Company, which manages about $348.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 466 shares to 3,960 shares, valued at $4.78M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Us Aer Def Etf (ITA) by 1,468 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,268 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.59 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 83 investors sold GE shares while 743 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 4.54 billion shares or 0.56% more from 4.51 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd Llc holds 158,224 shares. Parkwood Limited Liability holds 0.94% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 491,529 shares. Heritage Investors Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.39% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Natl Service Wi, Wisconsin-based fund reported 48,973 shares. Capital Finance Advisers Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). New England Professional Planning Gru Incorporated Inc invested 0.34% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Kcm Investment Limited invested in 0.06% or 94,006 shares. Atria Ltd owns 0.09% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 201,128 shares. Blb&B Advsr Lc accumulated 510,197 shares. Hourglass Ltd owns 0.04% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 12,800 shares. Gould Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp Ca invested in 12,176 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 30,082 are owned by Coastline Trust Co. Bessemer Gru accumulated 325,443 shares. Mackenzie Fincl stated it has 4.26M shares. The Nevada-based Whittier Communication Of Nevada has invested 0.51% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Among 30 analysts covering General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), 12 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. General Electric Company had 122 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) earned “Buy” rating by TheStreet on Tuesday, July 21. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Hold” rating and $1200 target in Wednesday, April 11 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, November 30. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $39.0 target in Wednesday, October 14 report. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) earned “Buy” rating by S&P Research on Tuesday, October 20. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 15 by RBC Capital Markets. On Wednesday, October 31 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. On Wednesday, August 26 the stock rating was downgraded by TheStreet to “Buy”. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, December 23 by Argus Research. The rating was upgraded by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, June 26 to “Hold”.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $5.27 million activity. DSOUZA FRANCISCO bought 60,000 shares worth $499,200. $2.19M worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.27 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.57B for 9.93 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.