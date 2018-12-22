Norris Perne & French Llp decreased its stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Com (RBA) by 5.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp sold 18,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 325,999 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.78M, down from 344,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $31.39. About 488,252 shares traded or 30.47% up from the average. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) has risen 19.46% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.46% the S&P500. Some Historical RBA News: 05/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank’s Ritchie Is Said to Weigh Leaving Firm This Year; 08/04/2018 – DB SPVY BOARD IS SAID TO CONSIDER VON ROHR, RITCHIE AS DEPUTIES; 10/05/2018 – RITCHIE BROS 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 17C; 07/03/2018 – Redline Communications Names Joan Ritchie as Financial Chief; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 07/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. Publishes Monthly Auction Metrics; 17/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. sells US$44+ million of equipment in Fort Worth, TX auction; 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK DBKGn.DE DEPUTY CO-CEO SCHENCK CLOSE TO LEAVING BANK, INVESTMENT BANK TO BE LED BY GARTH RITCHIE; 27/03/2018 – Ritchie Bros. marks the official introduction of Marketplace-E, a new way to buy and sell equipment; 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS DEUTSCHE BANK’S CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANK WILL BE LED BY RITCHIE

Financial Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 17.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc sold 2,172 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,374 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.36M, down from 12,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $6.25 during the last trading session, reaching $185.81. About 3.32M shares traded or 83.59% up from the average. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 32.93% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.93% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 25/04/2018 – Intuit Now Expects Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Consumer Group Revenue Growth of 12% to 13%; 31/05/2018 – QuickBooks Delivers Enhanced Payroll Services for Small Businesses; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 REVENUE OF $5.915 BLN TO $5.935 BLN, GROWTH OF 14 TO 15 PERCENT; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.51 TO $5.53; 07/03/2018 Intuit Launches QuickBooks Accountant Apps Program; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $4.82; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 07/03/2018 – Medfusion Launches its Newest Patient Experience Platform at HIMSS18; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Times: Exclusive: #HRtech company @glintinc adds @Intuit / $INTU exec as its first independent board member; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Rev $5.915B-$5.935B

Analysts await Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 34.62% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.26 per share. RBA’s profit will be $38.02M for 22.42 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 94.44% EPS growth.

Among 15 analysts covering Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA), 3 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated had 43 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, July 13 by Jefferies. Oppenheimer maintained Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) on Monday, August 14 with “Hold” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of RBA in report on Monday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, November 10 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, October 16 to “”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, January 18 by Jefferies. On Thursday, November 9 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Hold”. The rating was upgraded by National Bank Canada on Monday, November 20 to “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Underperform” on Thursday, November 16. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, October 5 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06B and $763.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knight Transportation Inc by 41,455 shares to 352,790 shares, valued at $12.16M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Russell 1000 Index Etf (IWB) by 2,948 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,820 shares, and has risen its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NYSE:NVS).

Among 26 analysts covering Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), 14 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Intuit had 122 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 9 by Credit Suisse. Raymond James downgraded Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) on Monday, August 10 to “Outperform” rating. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, February 23. On Friday, September 28 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. On Tuesday, September 19 the stock rating was initiated by William Blair with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, October 4. The company was maintained on Friday, September 18 by Jefferies. Bank of America maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) rating on Tuesday, May 1. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $194 target. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 26 report. The rating was downgraded by Zacks on Tuesday, August 25 to “Hold”.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 612.50% or $0.49 from last year’s $0.08 per share. INTU’s profit will be $147.93M for 81.50 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,000.00% EPS growth.