Gsa Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Matson Inc (MATX) by 38.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp sold 14,192 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% with the market. The hedge fund held 23,004 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $912,000, down from 37,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Matson Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $31.25. About 1.42M shares traded or 457.26% up from the average. Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) has risen 26.58% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.58% the S&P500. Some Historical MATX News: 26/04/2018 – Matson Announces Quarterly Dividend Of $0.20 Per Share; 02/04/2018 – Second Matson Containership Begins Construction at General Dynamics NASSCO; 26/04/2018 – Matson: Fukunaga Succeeds Jeff Watanabe on Board; 26/04/2018 – Matson Names Stanley M. Kuriyama as Lead Independent Director; 01/05/2018 – Matson 1Q EPS 33c; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Matson; 06/03/2018 Matson Analyst Day Scheduled By Seaport for Mar. 13; 26/04/2018 – Matson: Kuriyama to Succeed Watanabe; 01/05/2018 – Matson Raises Full Yr 2018 Outlook; 21/04/2018 – DJ Matson Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MATX)

Cibc World Markets Inc increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 33.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc bought 1,584 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,319 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.87M, up from 4,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $4.7 during the last trading session, reaching $258.08. About 876,039 shares traded or 66.47% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 9.55% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2018 GUIDANCE EXCLUDES IMPACT OF FUTURE ACQUISITIONS OR DIVESTITURES; 02/04/2018 – Roper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Fiduciary Champion Barbara Roper: Time to Shift Gears — Barrons.com; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Bd of Directors; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN, LEADING PROVIDER OF; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PE-backed PowerPlan In All-cash Deal Valued At $1.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q EPS $2.03; 20/04/2018 – ROPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.65 TO $2.71, EST. $2.70

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.15, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 7 investors sold MATX shares while 48 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 35.09 million shares or 2.15% less from 35.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 28,304 are held by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX). Benjamin F Edwards & Company invested 0.1% in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX). Coldstream Capital Mgmt holds 0.04% in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) or 12,444 shares. Tcw Gru holds 25,379 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 46,700 shares. Manufacturers Life The reported 27,153 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fmr Limited has invested 0% in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX). Investment Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Com holds 630,161 shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. Ckw Group Inc Inc invested in 0.16% or 21,422 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 14,973 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Management Inc owns 9,791 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Savings Bank Of America Corp De has 325,348 shares. Riverhead Cap Ltd Com reported 5,683 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 53,865 shares.

Analysts await Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $0.46 EPS, up 64.29% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.28 per share. MATX’s profit will be $19.65M for 16.98 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Matson, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.58% negative EPS growth.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 6 selling transactions for $154,508 activity. The insider Forest Ronald J sold $40,000. 4,000 shares were bought by Fukunaga Mark H, worth $144,970.

Among 6 analysts covering Matson (NYSE:MATX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Matson had 18 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, September 21, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) earned “Neutral” rating by Seaport Global on Thursday, December 15. Stephens maintained Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) rating on Monday, April 9. Stephens has “Hold” rating and $3300 target. The stock of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, November 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Sunday, January 28 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, November 3 with “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) on Wednesday, August 5 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by Stephens on Friday, August 18 to “Hold”. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) on Tuesday, November 8 to “Hold” rating. Wells Fargo downgraded the shares of MATX in report on Friday, August 18 to “Underperform” rating.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63B and $1.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 4,801 shares to 7,776 shares, valued at $848,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in P T Telekomunikasi Indonesia (NYSE:TLK) by 13,683 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Pnm Res Inc (NYSE:PNM).

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $23.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 10,818 shares to 18,504 shares, valued at $944,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 37,607 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 665,485 shares, and cut its stake in Total S A (NYSE:TOT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 1.28 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 20 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 91.62 million shares or 2.02% less from 93.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Agf Investments America has 4.02% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 39,019 shares. Homrich And Berg reported 1,423 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Art Advisors Lc holds 0.18% or 13,197 shares. Motley Fool Asset Limited Liability reported 1,273 shares. First Tru stated it has 0.16% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). King Luther Capital Mngmt Corporation has invested 1.41% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Assetmark Incorporated has 1,651 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management owns 16,732 shares. 25,050 are held by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management. Schwartz Invest Counsel Inc stated it has 92,000 shares. Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Credit Suisse Ag holds 143,310 shares. Brookmont has 0.29% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag invested in 409,256 shares. Stevens Capital Ltd Partnership reported 25,939 shares.

Among 14 analysts covering Roper Industries Inc. (NYSE:ROP), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Roper Industries Inc. had 64 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 5 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, October 27. On Wednesday, November 25 the stock rating was initiated by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. Argus Research initiated Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) on Wednesday, October 19 with “Hold” rating. As per Friday, January 6, the company rating was upgraded by Oppenheimer. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of ROP in report on Friday, July 7 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, July 20 the stock rating was initiated by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. On Friday, July 27 the stock rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 24 by JP Morgan. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of ROP in report on Sunday, February 4 with “Buy” rating.