Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ryder Sys Inc (R) by 66.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 4,879 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,266 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $896,000, up from 7,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ryder Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $46.07. About 1.11M shares traded or 55.59% up from the average. Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) has declined 37.73% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.73% the S&P500. Some Historical R News: 24/04/2018 – Ryder System Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.45-Adj EPS $5.70; 26/03/2018 – Ryder First Quarter Conference Call Scheduled for April 24, 2018; 29/03/2018 – Golf-Ryder takes first-round lead, Fowler shoots 66 in Houston; 06/03/2018 Ryder: “Upskill’s augmented reality platform for smart glasses has enabled greater efficiencies in Ryder’s; 24/04/2018 – Ryder System Estimates Tax Provision to Be $30 Million, or 57c/Share, in 2nd Quarter; 03/04/2018 – RYDER BUYS MXD GROUP TO SUPPORT SIGNIFICANT GROWTH IN E; 07/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – RYDER SYSTEM INC – COMPANY IS INCREASING ITS FORECAST FOR 2018 GROSS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FROM $2.9 BLN TO $3.0 BLN; 24/04/2018 – RYDER SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS $5.45 TO $5.70, EST. $5.52; 24/04/2018 – RYDER SYSTEM INC – COMPANY IS ALSO REVISING ITS FORECAST FOR 2018 NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO GO FROM $2.5 BLN TO $2.6 BLN

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 18.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc sold 9,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,787 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.01 million, down from 53,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $754.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24 million shares traded or 186.45% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/05/2018 – 10Fold Wins the Business Intelligence Group’s 2018 Best Places to Work Award; 26/04/2018 – Gamida Cell Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointments of Josh Hamermesh as Chief Business Officer and Paul Nee as Vice President of Marketing; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux–Not Windows; 21/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Azure Cloud Wins Intelligence Agency Deal; 16/05/2018 – Laura Siegal Joins lteris Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Germany with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller sepago; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COMPANIES SIGN TECH ACCORD; 13/03/2018 – Learning Tree Awarded Microsoft Gold Partner Status in Data Platform Training

Among 17 analysts covering Ryder System Inc. (NYSE:R), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Ryder System Inc. had 48 analyst reports since August 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 12 by Buckingham Research. As per Wednesday, October 14, the company rating was maintained by S&P Research. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 13 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 25 by Loop Capital. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Thursday, July 26. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the shares of R in report on Thursday, November 29 to “Buy” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, September 14. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, September 4. JP Morgan maintained Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) rating on Thursday, October 12. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $82 target. RBC Capital Markets downgraded Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) rating on Thursday, January 7. RBC Capital Markets has “Sector Perform” rating and $58.0 target.

More notable recent Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “New Research Coverage Highlights LPL Financial, Under Armour, Washington Prime Group, TRI Pointe Group, Trinity Industries, and Ryder System â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Ryder Ranked a Top Technology Provider to Food and Beverage Supply Chain – Business Wire” published on December 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Carter’s: Unreasonably Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Toys R Us bankruptcy also hurts Toys for Tots – New York Business Journal” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 29, 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Since July 30, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 3 selling transactions for $1.37 million activity. Another trade for 3,412 shares valued at $262,110 was made by GARCIA ART A on Monday, July 30. Shares for $114,470 were bought by NORD DAVID G. $705,552 worth of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) was sold by Gleason John J on Tuesday, November 27.

Investors sentiment is 1.25 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 16 investors sold R shares while 87 reduced holdings. only 51 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 45.62 million shares or 0.66% less from 45.92 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mirae Asset Global Invests Limited owns 0% invested in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) for 3,726 shares. 47,431 are owned by Vident Investment Advisory. Michigan-based Comerica Securities Incorporated has invested 0.38% in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). Mason Street Advsr Limited Company owns 27,270 shares. Blackrock reported 0.02% stake. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP owns 1.77 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Alps Advisors has 15,406 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt accumulated 389 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 146,814 shares. Vantage Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested in 122 shares or 0% of the stock. Cadence Limited Co stated it has 0.05% in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). Etrade Cap Management Ltd Com reported 7,565 shares. Citigroup accumulated 30,537 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 9,663 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Focused Wealth Management has invested 0% in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R).

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62 billion and $1.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 38,964 shares to 61,279 shares, valued at $3.26 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 1,502 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,699 shares, and cut its stake in Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Morgan Dempsey Limited reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). North Point Managers Corp Oh owns 0.09% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4,566 shares. Brinker has invested 0.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Violich Capital Mngmt Incorporated has 5.91% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Brookmont Capital holds 2.63% or 38,593 shares in its portfolio. Palisade Asset Mngmt invested in 226,994 shares or 3.43% of the stock. Bluefin Trading invested in 2,100 shares. Moreover, Capital Investment Svcs Of America has 3.5% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 203,700 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 3.2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Trust Of Oklahoma has 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hilton Capital Limited Co stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Japan-based Norinchukin Natl Bank The has invested 3.4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Stillwater Advisors Limited has 4.34% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Davidson Kempner Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.99% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Switzerland-based Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) has invested 0.56% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 12 by Wells Fargo. As per Friday, October 27, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, October 31 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Monday, August 21. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, July 21 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Vetr given on Friday, August 21. As per Friday, July 20, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 20 by Wells Fargo. William Blair maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Wednesday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $56 target in Friday, October 23 report.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 sales for $54.07 million activity. On Thursday, December 6 the insider Capossela Christopher C sold $432,000. Another trade for 118,000 shares valued at $13.09M was sold by Hood Amy. Hogan Kathleen T also sold $4.06M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares. Nadella Satya sold $21.70 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, October 26.