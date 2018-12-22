Orleans Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 23.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp bought 2,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,410 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.51M, up from 12,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $132.54. About 7.59 million shares traded or 60.97% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 15.24% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 14/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC `OPTIMISTIC’ ABOUT TIGHT TRUCK MARKET; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC – ON MARCH 15, CO REDEEMED $155 MLN OF DEBENTURES & MORTGAGE BONDS BOUGHT BY CO’S UNIT IN 1982 ACQUISITION OF MISSOURI PACIFIC RAILROAD; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific; 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 08:23 AM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific: Well Positioned to Benefit From Another Year of Positive Volume Growth, Solid Core Pricing Gains

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 7.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc bought 6,619 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 97,482 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.50 million, up from 90,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.77% or $4.82 during the last trading session, reaching $122.91. About 12.57 million shares traded or 78.58% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 31.90% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 06/03/2018 – lBlSWorld Launches Call Prep Insights on Salesforce AppExchange Giving Sales Professionals Insider Industry Knowledge; 02/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS SALESFORCE.COM INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 20/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: WILL NOT UPDATE FY 2019 GUIDANCE AT THIS TIME; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce added a new section to its annual report to stress its environmental, social, and governance activities; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT – SALESFORCE EXPECTS TO FUND CASH CONSIDERATION WITH CASH FROM BALANCE SHEET AND ABOUT $3.0 BLN OF PROCEEDS FROM DEBT SECURITIES; 12/04/2018 – Refocus Group Readies for Commercialization of VisAbility™ Micro lnsert System; Expands Salesforce and Manufacturing Capacity; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce agrees to buy Mulesoft in $6.5 billion deal; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: MULESOFT DEAL CREATES $150M CASH FLOW HEADWIND; 16/04/2018 – Salesforce to Power Personalized Customer Engagement for Arcos Dorados

Among 30 analysts covering Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP), 13 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Union Pacific Corporation had 129 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, May 24 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, June 1. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, January 22. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 2 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, January 25 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, January 25 with “Hold”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) on Thursday, June 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, February 19 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, February 14. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, June 1.

Orleans Capital Management Corp, which manages about $1.29 billion and $145.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Com (NYSE:VZ) by 12,000 shares to 52,145 shares, valued at $2.78M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 12,281 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,234 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Technolo (XLK).

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $4.56 million activity. Shares for $1.28M were sold by Tennison Lynden L.

More important recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Loop Switches To Bullish Stance On Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), Cites Railroad’s New Operating Plan – Benzinga” on September 18, 2018, also Forbes.com published article titled: “What To Expect From Union Pacific’s Coal Freight Business In The Near Term? – Forbes”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Winning Stocks Keep Winning – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2018. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Union Pacific: This Dividend Keeps Chugging Higher – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 27, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 511 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 371 raised stakes. 541.33 million shares or 2.42% less from 554.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 1.11M shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Management invested 0.06% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Coldstream Cap Management has invested 0.04% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Davenport & Com Lc holds 0.83% or 437,413 shares in its portfolio. Pioneer Tru Bank & Trust N A Or has invested 0.23% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 7,500 were reported by Burns J W & Inc New York. Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated reported 0.45% stake. Investment House Limited Liability Corp holds 0.43% or 24,510 shares. Boltwood reported 0.51% stake. Apriem reported 0.12% stake. South State Corporation accumulated 52,290 shares. Cutler Inv Counsel Ltd accumulated 41,947 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Company, Ohio-based fund reported 38,771 shares. Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Liability holds 0.07% or 7,739 shares in its portfolio. State Street reported 30.68M shares stake.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 187 selling transactions for $184.32 million activity. 5,000 shares were sold by Benioff Marc, worth $687,922. $25,742 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Conway Craig on Thursday, November 15. Allanson Joe also sold $40,744 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares. Another trade for 380 shares valued at $57,583 was made by Weaver Amy E on Saturday, August 25. The insider Hawkins Mark J sold 1,090 shares worth $160,483. 10,000 shares were sold by BLOCK KEITH, worth $1.48 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.61 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 31 investors sold CRM shares while 288 reduced holdings. 140 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 607.34 million shares or 0.44% less from 610.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Company invested 0.03% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Putnam Fl Invest accumulated 0.31% or 21,295 shares. Atria Invs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.08% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Raymond James Associates holds 0.27% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 1.10 million shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Communications The holds 910,448 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Kistler has 126 shares. Optimum Investment Advsr reported 2,155 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invs reported 707 shares. Altimeter Cap LP holds 195,000 shares. Massachusetts Financial Ma has 7.31 million shares. Proffitt And Goodson Inc reported 18 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 1,750 shares. Psagot House holds 840 shares. 374 were accumulated by Cohen & Steers Inc. Partner Fund Management LP invested 1.28% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Among 58 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 52 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Salesforce.com had 274 analyst reports since August 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, August 23 by Oppenheimer. On Wednesday, August 23 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Wednesday, August 23. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) rating on Thursday, March 1. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $147 target. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 1. Rosenblatt initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, October 18 report. As per Tuesday, August 25, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Sunday, September 24 report. On Friday, September 28 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, October 27 report.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10B and $7.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Finisar Corp. (NASDAQ:FNSR) by 94,696 shares to 2,235 shares, valued at $43,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bmc Stock Holdings Inc. by 37,562 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 436,232 shares, and cut its stake in Comtech Telecommunications Corp (NASDAQ:CMTL).