Brighton Jones Llc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 2.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc bought 1,446 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,069 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.69 million, up from 63,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $715.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74 million shares traded or 140.02% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/04/2018 – Independent Business: #BREAKING – Bank of Ireland reveal Apple Pay and Android Pay are on the way for its customers:…; 13/05/2018 – Apple and Samsung return to court in `Groundhog Day’ spat; 19/04/2018 – P, GOOG, AAPL and 1 more/@kanyewest: me and Cudi album June 8th – ! $P $GOOG $AAPL $AMZN; 15/05/2018 – APPLE, SAMSUNG LAWYERS MAKING OPENING ARGUMENTS TO U.S. JURY; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O CEO TIM COOK TAKES STAGE AT CHICAGO EVENT FOCUSED ON EDUCATION, IPAD; 15/03/2018 – REFILE-UPDATE 3-With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple gets serious about hunting down peeping drones; 28/03/2018 – City of Chicago: Mayor Emanuel, Chicago Public Schools and Northwestern University Team Up with Apple to Support Computer; 27/03/2018 – APPLE TO LET IPAD USERS CREATE DIGITAL BOOKS ON IPAD ITSELF; 17/05/2018 – U.S. Loses Bid to Intervene in Apple’s EU Court Fight Over Tax

Sirios Capital Management LP increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 62.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP bought 183,223 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 478,299 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $29.14 million, up from 295,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $35.7. About 30.59 million shares traded or 152.28% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 32.38% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.38% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 62 investors sold SLB shares while 512 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 446 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.46% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp stated it has 1.31 million shares. Palladium Prtnrs Ltd Llc has 21,246 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 24.32 million were accumulated by Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp. 220,084 are held by Art Advsrs Ltd Llc. Moreover, Headinvest Lc has 0.8% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 45,738 shares. Shelter Mutual Insur stated it has 102,160 shares. Amer Natl Insurance Tx holds 177,936 shares. Fulton Commercial Bank Na stated it has 0.02% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel has invested 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Ameritas Investment Ptnrs stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Davis R M invested in 0.38% or 174,035 shares. Godsey Gibb Associate holds 199,274 shares or 1.94% of its portfolio. Zwj Inv Counsel holds 1.69% or 341,237 shares. Focused Wealth Management reported 0.19% stake.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $2.91 million activity. MARKS MICHAEL E also bought $482,480 worth of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) on Thursday, September 6.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Schlumberger Has Been Repriced For Low Dividend Growth – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Schlumberger subsidiary closing offices in South Texas, cutting 188 jobs – Houston Business Journal” published on December 13, 2018, Fool.com published: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 4% – The Motley Fool” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP), Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) – Keeping It Close At Peloton Technologies With ‘Advanced Cruise Control’ – Benzinga” published on December 10, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: American Eagle, Eli Lilly, GameStop, Intuit, Novavax, Nvidia, Salesforce, Schlumberger and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Technipfmc Plc by 24,321 shares to 461,521 shares, valued at $14.42 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 84,605 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.31 million shares, and cut its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS).

Among 40 analysts covering Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB), 31 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Schlumberger Limited. had 162 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Monday, April 25. The company was upgraded on Monday, February 12 by Griffin Securities. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 23 by Credit Suisse. Oppenheimer maintained Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) on Thursday, October 1 with “Outperform” rating. As per Thursday, October 5, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) earned “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, January 25. The rating was initiated by SunTrust with “Hold” on Wednesday, January 18. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, June 13 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, September 5 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Tuesday, September 12.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Atlantic Securities to “Neutral” on Monday, January 22. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, September 11 by FBR Capital. Credit Suisse maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Wednesday, October 26 with “Outperform” rating. Rosenblatt maintained it with “Hold” rating and $15000 target in Wednesday, August 2 report. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson on Friday, December 14 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, July 27 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 27. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Wednesday, May 11. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $20000 target in Thursday, April 5 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Friday, November 3. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $190.0 target.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 27, 2018 : SQQQ, AAPL, QQQ, AMD, AMRN, ASX, TVIX, IBN, STM, NOK, NIO, KOS – Nasdaq” on November 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple: Unlocking A Tremendous Captive Market (Mark Hibben) – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 12/14/2018: GOOG, SHOP, INFY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “This Might Be the Real Reason Apple’s Not Launching a 5G iPhone Until 2020 – The Motley Fool” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft overtakes Apple as most valuable U.S. company – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 98,131 were accumulated by Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd Liability Corp. Koshinski Asset holds 2.46% or 76,674 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0.95% or 677,597 shares. Univest Of Pennsylvania holds 30,687 shares or 2.11% of its portfolio. Inc (D B A Uas Asset Management) holds 7.85% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 80,323 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Advisory reported 1.01M shares. Moreover, Mathes has 4.28% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 40,578 shares. Hm Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 3,822 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Minnesota-based Minneapolis Gp Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.16% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And Commerce stated it has 5,938 shares. Orleans Management Corporation La stated it has 24,653 shares or 3.82% of all its holdings. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc holds 6.74% or 222,116 shares. Hwg Holdg Ltd Partnership holds 4.82% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 31,560 shares. Stearns Fincl Serv Grp Incorporated reported 1.11% stake. Private Trust Na has invested 3.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52B and $813.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix.Com (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8,523 shares to 4,003 shares, valued at $1.50M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs/Caremark Corp. (NYSE:CVS) by 4,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,662 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 3000 Etf (IWV).