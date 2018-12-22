Centre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Viacom Inc (VIAB) by 12.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc bought 24,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.10% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 228,240 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.71 million, up from 203,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $25.68. About 6.22 million shares traded or 39.32% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has declined 0.84% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.84% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 03/04/2018 – BREAKING: CBS has submitted big for Viacom that is below its market value; CBS special committee wants Moonves, Ianniello to lead combined company; 09/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Brings SlimeZone, Network’s First Social Virtual Reality Experience, to IMAX VR Centres Globally; 04/05/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger; 16/05/2018 – NOGGIN, Nickelodeon’s Preschool Subscription Service, Expands Educational Offerings with Addition of New Spanish-Language Content; 16/05/2018 – NOGGIN, Nickelodeon’s Preschool Subscription Service, Expands Educational Offerings with Addition of New Spanish-Language; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM: EXPECT OPERATING INCOME GROWTH IN LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 25/04/2018 – Viacom 2Q Cont Ops EPS 64c; 10/04/2018 – GRAMMY Award-Winning Rapper, Actor and Entrepreneur Tip “T.l.” Harris Brings the Art of the Hustle to BET Networks with a New Business Competition Series “THE GRAND HUSTLE”; 09/04/2018 – Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion; 17/05/2018 – CBS and Viacom have not been able to come to terms with some aspects of the deal

Holowesko Partners Ltd increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 40.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd bought 592,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.07M shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $126.07M, up from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $35.7. About 30.59M shares traded or 152.20% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 32.38% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.38% the S&P500.

Among 41 analysts covering Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 29 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive.

Centre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $811.26M and $430.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC) by 4,980 shares to 98,380 shares, valued at $6.63 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cl A by 510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,940 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Holowesko Partners Ltd, which manages about $4.09 billion and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 743,600 shares to 535,600 shares, valued at $60.87M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $2.91 million activity. MARKS MICHAEL E also bought $482,480 worth of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) on Thursday, September 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 62 investors sold SLB shares while 512 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 446 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.46% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Halsey Incorporated Ct accumulated 0.1% or 9,193 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 14,023 shares. Dillon And Assoc Inc stated it has 8,240 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Victory Capital holds 0% or 20,547 shares. Parametric Assocs Llc invested in 0.16% or 2.98 million shares. Spears Abacus Lc accumulated 198,579 shares. 3.50M are owned by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Hartford Investment Mgmt reported 0.33% stake. Bankshares holds 4,562 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Inc Public Ltd stated it has 43,534 shares. Moreover, Sterling Cap Management Ltd Company has 0.09% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Dakota Wealth Management reported 4,898 shares. Papp L Roy & Assocs owns 0.09% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 8,107 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Corp, New York-based fund reported 236,808 shares. Pillar Pacific Ltd Llc holds 51,713 shares.

Among 40 analysts covering Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB), 31 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive.