Oarsman Capital Inc decreased its stake in Regal (RBC) by 18.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc sold 7,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,398 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.59M, down from 38,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Regal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $67.25. About 727,245 shares traded or 174.20% up from the average. Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) has declined 1.88% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.88% the S&P500. Some Historical RBC News: 10/04/2018 – Regal Beloit Corporation Closes Nicotra Gebhardt Acquisition; 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit Raises 2018 Diluted EPS Guidance; 26/03/2018 – REGAL HOTELS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0078.HK – FY REVENUE HK$2,560.6 MLN VS HK$2,617.1 MLN; 20/03/2018 – REGAL HOTELS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0078.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO FAIR VALUE GAINS ON FINANCIAL ASSETS PORTFOLIO; 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit 1Q Adj EPS $1.34; 30/04/2018 – Regal Beloit Raises Dividend to 28c; 27/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Regal Hotels International Holdings Ltd. On Other; 24/04/2018 – IMAX And Cineworld Group Sign Agreement To Install New IMAX® With Laser Experience In 55 Cineworld And Regal IMAX Locations; 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit Sees 2018 EPS $5.29-EPS $5.69; 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit 1Q EPS $1.31

Holowesko Partners Ltd increased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (SEE) by 9.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd bought 235,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.79 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $112.11M, up from 2.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $33.64. About 3.32 million shares traded or 27.09% up from the average. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 29.00% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 03/04/2018 – Albemarle completes sale of portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W. R. Grace & Co; 23/05/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SEE.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.45 TO $2.55; 28/05/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Sealed Air Corp. Board Selects Jerry Whitaker as Chairman of the Board; 15/05/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Sealed Air Corp. Board Names Jerry Whitaker as Chairman of the Board; 14/05/2018 – AXA Adds Aptiv, Exits Sealed Air, Cuts AT&T: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Backs 2018 View of Sales $4.75B-$4.8B; 03/04/2018 Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy

Since August 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $495,497 activity.

Analysts await Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $1.31 EPS, up 14.91% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.14 per share. RBC’s profit will be $56.51M for 12.83 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Regal Beloit Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.56% negative EPS growth.

Among 15 analysts covering Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Regal Beloit Corp had 45 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, September 12. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, August 8 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Wednesday, April 19. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, February 7 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, October 2 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, October 16 by BMO Capital Markets. On Tuesday, April 3 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 9 by Wunderlich. Jefferies maintained Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) rating on Thursday, July 13. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $8000 target. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, July 19 with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.08, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 12 investors sold RBC shares while 107 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 39.50 million shares or 1.08% less from 39.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Td Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 2,738 shares in its portfolio. Amg National Trust National Bank & Trust accumulated 10,160 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) or 2,419 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of has 0% invested in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) for 4,800 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation holds 2,050 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Centurylink Inv Mngmt holds 14,986 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. C M Bidwell And Assocs Limited holds 0.18% or 2,305 shares. Invesco Limited invested in 0.02% or 586,710 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys accumulated 0.01% or 8,829 shares. Ifrah Fincl invested in 0.07% or 2,510 shares. 17,449 were reported by Federated Investors Inc Pa. Profit Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 22,574 shares. Clearbridge Investments holds 0% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) or 414 shares. 27,341 are held by Texas Permanent School Fund. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 11,900 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “RBC To Investors: This Bud’s For You (NYSE:BUD) – Benzinga” on October 29, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Building Your Pension With RBC – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Royal Bank Of Canada: I Still Remain Optimistic – Seeking Alpha” on June 29, 2018. More interesting news about Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) were released by: Businessinsider.com and their article: “IEX CEO Brad Katsuyama explains the challenges of entrepreneurship – Business Insider” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “RBC boosts Workday target after earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14M and $248.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) by 496,255 shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $3.09 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mgic Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 76,447 shares in the quarter, for a total of 552,167 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C.

Among 15 analysts covering Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 47% are positive. Sealed Air Corporation had 61 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, June 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Thursday, May 11 by RBC Capital Markets. On Tuesday, June 13 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. The stock of Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 9 by Bank of America. Barclays Capital maintained Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) on Monday, October 22 with “Overweight” rating. Barclays Capital upgraded the shares of SEE in report on Friday, December 15 to “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Wednesday, April 12. On Wednesday, April 19 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. On Thursday, September 21 the stock rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”. Macquarie Research downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, November 10 report.