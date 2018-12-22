Banbury Partners Llc increased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) by 14.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc bought 59,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.97% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 459,582 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $28.51 million, up from 400,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $35.24. About 1.23 million shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 21.59% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global Raises FY18 Adj Ebitda View to $695M-$710M; 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Board of Directors; 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Net $40M; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 41C; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER SEES FY REV. $3.09B TO $3.12B, EST. $3.06B; 05/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Terminix Releases Top 25 Termite Cities List; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS – TIM HAYNES, PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD, HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE SERVICEMASTER; 29/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Steven B. Hochhauser to Bd of Directors; 05/04/2018 – Terminix Releases Top 25 Termite Cities List

Jlb & Associates Inc increased its stake in Marsh & Mc Lennan (MMC) by 6.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc bought 5,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,085 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.04M, up from 79,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Marsh & Mc Lennan for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 4.72 million shares traded or 145.75% up from the average. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 1.00% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 16/04/2018 – MARSH – MARSH’S NEW BLOCKCHAIN NETWORK IS EXPECTED TO GO INTO PRODUCTION LATER IN 2018; 30/04/2018 – Feinstein Institute hosts Marc Feldmann for Marsh Lecture; 08/05/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies Names Erick R. Gustafson Chief Public Affairs Officer; 23/03/2018 – Michigan DARD: Public Meeting Notice: Big Marsh Intercounty Drain Board Meeting – March 29, 2018 (including transmittal letter; 27/04/2018 – Dave Levy Joins Mercer’s Sunrise, Florida Office as Principal, Client Management; 13/03/2018 – Marsh Bellofram Announces New BelGAS CP Division; 17/05/2018 – MARSH & MCLENNAN: QTRLY DIV INCREASED FROM $0.375 TO $0.415; 28/05/2018 – MMC Corp Bhd 1Q EPS MYR0.0140; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 28/05/2018 – MMC CORP 1Q REV. 1.28B RINGGIT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.16, from 1 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 21 investors sold MMC shares while 213 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 416.43 million shares or 0.13% less from 416.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 449,704 were reported by Axa. Farmers & Merchants Investments accumulated 1,222 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insur Com Ny holds 85,415 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp reported 7.81 million shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Co holds 0.18% or 386,000 shares. Hudson Valley Invest Adv stated it has 0.72% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.11% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Sg Americas Ltd Com has invested 0.19% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Lenox Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). 86,107 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 250,426 shares. Hsbc Pcl holds 0.04% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) or 320,720 shares. Guardian Life Co Of America owns 1,424 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Uss Ltd has 2.09% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 2.52M shares. Sfmg Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 2,905 shares.

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10M and $467.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lab Corp Of Amer (NYSE:LH) by 4,257 shares to 14,355 shares, valued at $2.49 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newmarket (NYSE:NEU) by 1,546 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,970 shares, and cut its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K).

