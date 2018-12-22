Aviva Plc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 7.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc bought 40,994 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 554,644 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $144.76M, up from 513,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $214.26. About 2.82M shares traded or 135.25% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 8.55% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.55% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.8 x 19 mm x 305 mm 21G x ® x 12 Catalog; 09/05/2018 – MANDATE: Becton, Dickinson and Co. EUR, GBP Bmark Bond Roadshow; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable; 10/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BD TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL TO FUNDS MANAGED BY APAX PARTNERS; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551); 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 5.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors sold 21,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 367,971 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $71.99M, down from 389,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.66% or $7.92 during the last trading session, reaching $162. About 2.80 million shares traded or 22.30% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 52.81% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.81% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 07/05/2018 – Stefanini Reinforces Partnership with ServiceNow at Knowledge18; 15/05/2018 – GAM Holding Adds Nutrien, Exits ServiceNow: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Employee Experience: New Way to Win the War for Talent; 14/03/2018 – Skedulo Launches Independent Platform to Simplify the Complexity of Today’s Modern Workforce and Transform the Customer Experience; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees 2Q GAAP Subscription Revenue $568 Million to $573 Million; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with AI-Driven Automation; 10/04/2018 – 3CLogic to Showcase its ServiceNow Certified Integration at Knowledge18

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54B and $5.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harsco Corp (NYSE:HSC) by 134,830 shares to 380,743 shares, valued at $10.87 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 150,204 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,136 shares, and has risen its stake in Worldpay Inc.

Since July 12, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 21 sales for $57.15 million activity. WADORS PATRICIA L sold 3,831 shares worth $649,278. Desai Chirantan Jitendra sold $405,875 worth of stock or 2,031 shares. $7.13 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) was sold by Scarpelli Michael. CODD RONALD E F sold $2.06M worth of stock or 12,030 shares. Donahoe John J also sold $2.51 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Monday, November 19. Schneider David had sold 10,252 shares worth $1.86M on Wednesday, August 22.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, up 130.43% or $0.30 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. NOW’s profit will be $12.55M for 578.57 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.36% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.17, from 1.28 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 31 investors sold NOW shares while 151 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 162.71 million shares or 2.64% less from 167.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Advisory Rech Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 6,896 shares. Emerald Advisers Pa owns 11,806 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Royal London Asset Management Limited accumulated 0% or 70,020 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Prelude Capital Mngmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 2,168 shares. Moreover, Next Century Growth Ltd Liability Com has 0.14% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 6,227 shares. Jefferies Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 11,346 shares. United Kingdom-based Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) has invested 0.03% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Ubs Oconnor Ltd Company holds 5,817 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Invest Counsel Ltd Company has 0.3% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 8,980 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt Gp has 0% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 7,741 shares. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 279,099 shares. Valinor Management LP reported 2.6% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 4,307 are held by Natl Asset Mngmt. Whittier Tru Of Nevada owns 22 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Among 43 analysts covering ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW), 35 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 81% are positive. ServiceNow Inc had 145 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 26 by Mizuho. The stock of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, October 26. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Monday, July 17 with “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Thursday, October 26 with “Hold” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Friday, December 18 with “Sector Weight” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Thursday, April 26 with “Hold” rating. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $160.0 target in Tuesday, January 16 report. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, July 30 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, August 30. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, July 27.

Since November 7, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $18.75 million activity. 5,243 Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) shares with value of $1.28M were sold by Polen Thomas E Jr. Bodner Charles R also sold $511,328 worth of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) shares. 5,189 Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) shares with value of $1.26M were sold by Lim James C. Mas Ribo Alberto also sold $1.07M worth of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) on Wednesday, November 14. $9.96 million worth of stock was sold by RING TIMOTHY M on Wednesday, November 7. FORLENZA VINCENT A had sold 13,498 shares worth $3.18 million on Wednesday, November 14.

Among 21 analysts covering Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton Dickinson had 62 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, August 10. Citigroup downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) on Friday, September 23 to “Sell” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, June 9 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, February 6 with “Buy”. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) earned “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, June 21. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, August 22. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, November 3. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, December 29 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, October 4 by Morgan Stanley. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of BDX in report on Thursday, August 3 with “Buy” rating.

Aviva Plc, which manages about $18.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 37,795 shares to 387,532 shares, valued at $13.68M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 40,561 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.95M shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

