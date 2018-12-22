Oceanic Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Ship Finance International L (SFL) by 73.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oceanic Investment Management Ltd sold 41,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 14,700 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.25 million, down from 56,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oceanic Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Ship Finance International L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.96. About 1.38M shares traded or 73.58% up from the average. Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) has declined 16.33% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SFL News: 31/05/2018 – Ship Finance Agrees to Acquire Four Large Container Vessels in Combination With Long-Term Time-Charters; 14/03/2018 – SHIP FINANCE INTERNATIONAL – SFL AVON DELIVERY TO NEW OWNER EXPECTED IN APRIL, CO EXPECTS A MINOR BOOK GAIN IN CONNECTION WITH SALE; 03/05/2018 – REG-SFL – Ship Finance International Limited Announces Exercise of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option; 14/03/2018 – REG-SFL – ACQUISITION OF 15 VINTAGE VESSELS AND SALE OF SFL AVON; 14/03/2018 – SHIP FINANCE INTERNATIONAL – CHARTER TERM FOR FLEET OF 15 FEEDER SIZE CONTAINER VESSELS TO BE 7 YEARS FROM DELIVERY; 31/05/2018 – SFL – First Quarter 2018 Results; 14/03/2018 SHIP FINANCE INTL LIMITED: SFL – PURCHASE OF 15 VINTAGE; 14/03/2018 – SFL – Acquisition of 15 vintage vessels and sale of SFL Avon; 31/05/2018 – SHIP FINANCE INTERNATIONAL – AGREED TO BUY 4 CONTAINER VESSELS IN COMBINATION WITH LONG-TERM TIME-CHARTERS; 19/04/2018 – Ship Finance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Troy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 0.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.52M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $161.70M, down from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.64% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $91.33. About 11.01M shares traded or 180.75% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 7.31% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express Card Member Spending Rose 12 % in 1Q; 18/04/2018 – AXP SEES 2018 REV. UP AT LEAST 8% THIS YEAR, UP 7%-8%; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise Platforms Card Members Use to Manage Accounts; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q REV. $9.7B; 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms American Express Credit Account Master Trust; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty,; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Consumer Services Net Write-Off Rate 2.2%; 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS MONITORING CARD MEMBER ACCOUNTS FOR UNUSUAL ACTIVITY; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty, According to New American Express Global Survey

Analysts await Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.39 EPS, up 62.50% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.24 per share. SFL’s profit will be $41.95 million for 7.03 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Ship Finance International Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.18% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Ship Finance International Ltd (NYSE:SFL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Ship Finance International Ltd had 9 analyst reports since October 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of SFL in report on Monday, February 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Seaport Global given on Friday, June 1. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $15 target in Wednesday, July 27 report. The stock of Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, June 5. The stock of Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, July 10 by Jefferies. As per Monday, December 18, the company rating was reinitiated by Jefferies. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, August 22 by Seaport Global.

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cl A by 1,910 shares to 20,955 shares, valued at $25.29M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 1.25M shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Among 39 analysts covering American Express Company (NYSE:AXP), 15 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 21 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. American Express Company had 135 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 14 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, January 19 by Credit Suisse. The rating was upgraded by Oppenheimer to “Outperform” on Tuesday, January 10. On Thursday, October 19 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, October 19 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Monday, September 18. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, April 19 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) earned “Hold” rating by Stephens on Tuesday, January 2. Susquehanna maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 19 report. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, October 13.

Since August 1, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $5.95 million activity. CAMPBELL JEFFREY C had sold 9,000 shares worth $897,552. Squeri Stephen J had sold 12,500 shares worth $1.30 million.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 13.29% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.58 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.53B for 12.76 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.88 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.79% negative EPS growth.