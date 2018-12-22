Tsp Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) (SBGL) by 15.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc sold 272,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.08% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1.50 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.73 million, down from 1.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.56% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $2.35. About 47.31 million shares traded or 1098.63% up from the average. Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) has declined 41.22% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGL News: 07/05/2018 – SIBANYE SAYS SEVEN EMPLOYEES PASSED AWAY FROM INJURIES; 11/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold to Assess Impact on Operations of Recent Seismic Events; 04/05/2018 – KPMG Dumped by Sibanye as South Africa Troubles Mount (Correct); 03/05/2018 – Thirteen trapped underground at South African gold mine; 06/04/2018 – DRDGOLD LTD – TRP HAS GRANTED TRP WAIVER RULING RELATED TO SIBANYE-STILLWATER DEAL; 08/05/2018 – REG-HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – Sibanye Gold Ltd; 31/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold: Proposed Acquisition of Lonmin Proceeding According to Plan; 03/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SAYS 13 MINERS TRAP AFTER SEISMIC EVENT: EWN; 03/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J – SEISMIC INCIDENT AT SIBANYE-STILLWATER’S DRIEFONTEIN OPERATIONS; 31/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold: Major Debt Repayments Only Due From Mid-2022

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 5.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc bought 4,404 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 80,765 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.28 million, up from 76,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $359.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 56.90M shares traded or 115.14% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 18/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Facebook investigating employee over ties to Trump campaign data firm; 26/03/2018 – The FTC declined to confirm last week that it was investigating Facebook and whether it violated a consent decree the tech company signed with the agency in 2011; 16/03/2018 – FACEBOOK INC-IN 2015, CO LEARNED THAT PSYCHOLOGY PROFESSOR AT UNIVERSITY OF CAMBRIDGE NAMED ALEKSANDR KOGAN LIED TO CO AND VIOLATED ITS PLATFORM POLICIES; 28/03/2018 – The Latest: Playboy Leaves Facebook Over Privacy; 22/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Facebook, Inc. (FB) and Encourages; 05/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Report: US congressional panels probe whether Russia got Facebook data; 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET; 20/04/2018 – Analyst says Facebook damage is ‘contained’ despite a survey showing people are using it less; 01/05/2018 – Facebook to Launch Opt-In Dating Feature; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises more than 200 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings

Among 5 analysts covering Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Sibanye Gold had 8 analyst reports since December 1, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, July 1 the stock rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research to “Neutral”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, June 27 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 26 by Goldman Sachs. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, August 28 by Macquarie Research. Deutsche Bank upgraded the shares of SBGL in report on Friday, October 13 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Macquarie Research given on Tuesday, March 15. As per Friday, February 23, the company rating was upgraded by Citigroup. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, December 1.

More notable recent Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) news were published by: Twst.com which released: “Sibanye Gold Limited: Sibanye-Stillwater condemns violent protests by AMCU in violation of picketing rules and court interdict – The Wall Street Transcript” on December 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Despite Favorable Long-Term Outlook, I Wouldn’t Bet On Sibanye In 2018 – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sibanye-Stillwater -8% as core profit plunges 40% – Seeking Alpha” on November 01, 2018. More interesting news about Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sibanye extends union wage deals to all employees, likely ending AMCU strike – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sibanye-Stillwater says AMCU to strike at South African gold operations – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 19, 2018.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $1.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 3,429 shares to 8,594 shares, valued at $2.55M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Select Dividend Etf (DVY) by 4,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,657 shares, and cut its stake in Fortive Corp.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook Is Undervalued And Will Rise Like A Phoenix – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) JPMorgan predicts a rebound – Live Trading News” published on December 14, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 12/14/2018: SHOP, FB, GOOG – Nasdaq” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook details strident response after UK document release – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Russia disinformation report calls out big tech – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 74 sales for $1.63 billion activity. On Thursday, August 30 the insider Zuckerberg Mark sold $72.06 million. $2.23M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Cox Christopher K. Stretch Colin sold $115,710 worth of stock or 750 shares. 37,982 shares valued at $7.74 million were sold by Schroepfer Michael Todd on Tuesday, July 10. 61,103 shares were sold by FISCHER DAVID B., worth $10.77 million. 4,761 shares were sold by Wehner David M., worth $671,777 on Thursday, November 15.