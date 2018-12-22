Signia Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Stage Stores Inc (SSI) by 20.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc bought 413,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.42M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.77M, up from 2.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stage Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.12M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.78% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1.1. About 220,645 shares traded or 63.39% up from the average. Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI) has declined 30.11% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.11% the S&P500. Some Historical SSI News: 08/03/2018 – Stage Stores 4Q EPS 19c; 24/05/2018 – Stage Stores Raises FY18 Capital Expenditures View to $30M-$35M; 08/03/2018 – STAGE STORES INC – SEES FY18 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $30 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Stage Stores Backs FY18 Sales $1.61B-$1.64B; 08/03/2018 – STAGE STORES INC – FOR FISCAL 2018, SEES LOSS PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $1.35 AND $0.95; 08/03/2018 – STAGE STORES REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER POSITIVE COMPARABLE SALES AND EPS IMPROVEMENT; 24/05/2018 – Stage Stores 1Q Rev $359.7M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stage Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSI); 24/05/2018 – Stage Stores 1Q Loss $31.7M; 08/03/2018 – Stage Stores Sees FY18 Comparable Sales of Flat to Increase of 2.0

Lee Danner & Bass Inc decreased its stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by 1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold 1,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 143,032 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $32.29M, down from 144,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $715.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74 million shares traded or 140.04% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 31/03/2018 – Apple wants to sell more iPads to schools, but Google already owns the education market:; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan Selling Video Subscriptions Through TV App; 24/05/2018 – To lure millennials, Apple, Ikea and Uber are pushing branded credit cards; 29/05/2018 – Voip-Pal Files a Second Lawsuit Against Apple for Infringement of Four New Patents; 15/03/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE EXPECTS APPLE TO SHIP 219MN/231MN IPHONES IN 2018/2019 (+2%/+5% YOY) VS. 233MN/250MN UNITS; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP IS PLANNING TO RELEASE A LINE OF LOWER-COST SURFACE TABLETS AS SOON AS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 04/05/2018 – Arias Intel Signs Agreement with Seed-to-Sale Software Provider; 02/05/2018 – Apple suppliers shine after iPhone maker’s earnings; 01/05/2018 – APPLE SEES 3Q REV. $51.5B TO $53.5B, EST. $51.4B

Among 11 analysts covering Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI), 3 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 27% are positive. Stage Stores had 22 analyst reports since August 13, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, May 12 by Johnson Rice. The stock of Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI) earned “Market Perform” rating by Telsey Advisory Group on Friday, August 19. The stock of Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, November 19 by Telsey Advisory Group. On Saturday, August 22 the stock rating was downgraded by TheStreet to “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by Sterne Agee CRT to “Buy” on Thursday, August 13. The stock of Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI) earned “Accumulate” rating by Johnson Rice on Monday, April 3. On Tuesday, February 7 the stock rating was upgraded by Northcoast to “Neutral”. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, May 20 by Telsey Advisory Group. Wesley Advisory Group maintained Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI) rating on Friday, August 21. Wesley Advisory Group has “Outperform” rating and $15 target. On Friday, November 18 the stock rating was downgraded by Northcoast to “Sell”.

Signia Capital Management Llc, which manages about $564.37 million and $110.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in North American Const by 84,621 shares to 738,377 shares, valued at $7.24 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.61 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.49, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 5 investors sold SSI shares while 18 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 11.22 million shares or 1.73% more from 11.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Vanguard Gp reported 1.02M shares. Blackrock Inc has invested 0% in Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI). Moreover, Grp Inc One Trading Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI) for 8,014 shares. Citadel Ltd Com has 27,972 shares for 0% of their portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 1,100 shares. Northern Tru accumulated 85,001 shares or 0% of the stock. Lpl Fincl Limited Com reported 11,080 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI) for 5 shares. The New York-based Garnet Equity Holdg has invested 0.27% in Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI). Susquehanna Llp holds 15,603 shares. Wealthtrust reported 1,647 shares. Paradigm Capital Management New York reported 2.38 million shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Co reported 459,229 shares. Federated Invsts Pa reported 813 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 1.65 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sabal holds 2.49% or 124,559 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt holds 0.19% or 408,112 shares. Highbridge Llc holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 65,093 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs owns 279,500 shares or 4.55% of their US portfolio. Wetherby Asset Management Inc reported 149,496 shares. Founders Fincl Secs Ltd accumulated 158,164 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Incorporated Or accumulated 74,880 shares or 5.19% of the stock. Chesapeake Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 7.55% or 29,096 shares. Round Table Serv Lc reported 11,311 shares. Usca Ria Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.31% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Perkins Cap stated it has 0.28% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Zweig accumulated 63,068 shares. Marshall And Sullivan Wa holds 0.5% or 3,033 shares in its portfolio. 52,219 are held by Rock Point Advisors Lc. 2,359 are owned by Horrell Capital Mngmt.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $3.62 million activity. 3,408 shares valued at $647,520 were sold by KONDO CHRIS on Monday, November 19.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 13,535 shares to 183,583 shares, valued at $11.04M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 17,788 shares in the quarter, for a total of 355,138 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Reit Etf (VNQ).