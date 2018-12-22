Pnc Financial Services Group Inc decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 59.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc sold 556,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 378,549 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $49.98 million, down from 934,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $102.88. About 4.32M shares traded or 78.73% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has declined 13.33% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – CHANGE IN COMMISSION RATES WILL NOT HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON MARRIOTT RESULTS BUT, IT SHOULD MAKE MEANINGFUL DIFFERENCE TO HOTEL OWNERS; 07/03/2018 – Moxy To ‘Play On’ Across Europe With Expected Entry To More Than 40 New Cities By The End Of 2020; 19/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Files Class-Action Lawsuit Against Six Major Hotel Chains for Antitrust Scheme; 14/03/2018 – Aloft Hotels Presents a Showcase of Emerging Artists at SXSW®; 17/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: Marriott Ownership Resorts (St.Thomas), Inc., Plaintiff, vs. Anthony Scott, Ikyta J. Scott and Frenchman’s; 24/04/2018 – Design-Driven AC Hotels by Marriott® Brand Debuts in New York City with AC Hotel New York Times Square; 06/03/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL TO MOVE ENTIRE PAID MEDIA BUSINESS TO PUBLICIS – AXIOS; 12/04/2018 – Continental Acquires Metro Vending Service, Inc; 21/04/2018 – DJ Marriott International Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAR); 03/05/2018 – Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka Named to Full-Service Beverage Programs for Marriott Hotels

First Interstate Bank decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 5.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank sold 6,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.14% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 108,901 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.19M, down from 115,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $61.39. About 23.52 million shares traded or 75.71% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 10.74% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 15/05/2018 – Starbucks Plans to Reach 200 Reserve Bar Stores By End of FY18; 14/03/2018 – Yonhap: Starbucks posts record operating profit in Korea in 2017; 20/04/2018 – DJ Starbucks Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBUX); 04/05/2018 – Nestle is close to a deal with Starbucks on its grocery business; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks and Nestlé: A Bold Blend — Heard on the Street; 19/04/2018 – Black men arrested at Starbucks want change in U.S. racial attitudes; 11/05/2018 – Starbucks changes bathroom policy following racial firestorm; 25/04/2018 – Costa Coffee to break from Whitbread after investor pressure; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Sees FY18 Comp Sales Growth at Low End of 3%-5% View; 15/05/2018 – Starbucks First-Ever China Investor Conference Highlights Accelerated Store Growth in its Fastest Growing Market, Doubling to

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $105.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 4,598 shares to 57,476 shares, valued at $10.73M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard S (VONV) by 5,019 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,899 shares, and has risen its stake in Walker & Dunlop Inc (NYSE:WD).

More notable recent Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “INVESTOR ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Marriott International, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm â€“ MAR – GlobeNewswire” on December 06, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages MAR Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on November 30, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “‘Safer’ Dividend NASDAQ Dogs Hunt 26.5%-59.4% Net Gains Per Broker December Targets – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Choice Hotels Expands Franchise Base, Inks Deal With Hammock – Nasdaq” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Data Breaches Should Scare You, and How to Protect Yourself – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.30, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 63 investors sold MAR shares while 260 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 209.52 million shares or 1.19% more from 207.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability owns 1,595 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd Com invested in 12,000 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 33,484 shares. Oppenheimer has invested 0.05% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Pitcairn Com stated it has 8,152 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 8,648 are owned by Putnam Invests Ltd. Caxton Assocs Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Ls Invest Advisors has 0.06% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 7,316 shares. Bb&T Corporation invested in 0.02% or 8,517 shares. Amer Registered Invest Advisor Inc invested 0.4% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Livingston Group Inc Asset Management (Operating As Southport Capital Management) reported 200 shares. Andra Ap owns 28,800 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Colorado-based Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.05% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). 4,814 are owned by Jaffetilchin Investment Llc. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Commerce Limited owns 8,910 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.12 per share. MAR’s profit will be $477.58 million for 18.37 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual EPS reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.65% negative EPS growth.

Among 24 analysts covering Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Marriott International had 79 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, November 8 by Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $66 target in Monday, September 26 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) on Wednesday, March 23 with “Buy” rating. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, August 14 by Raymond James. The stock of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 5 by Evercore. The stock of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) earned “Buy” rating by Zacks on Friday, August 21. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 19 by Robert W. Baird. On Monday, January 8 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold”. As per Tuesday, November 20, the company rating was downgraded by Argus Research. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, June 12.

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $474.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 13,900 shares to 29,000 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Dec 13, 2018 : NLY, F, BAC, MSFT, EEP, WFC, V, SBUX, INTC, QQQ, LBRDA, SIRI – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “No One Wakes Up Wondering Where They Can Get a Latte – Nasdaq” published on November 25, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Starbucks Launches New Holiday Drink Named Juniper Latte – Nasdaq” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Did McDonald’s (MCD) & Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Jump Friday? – Nasdaq” published on September 21, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 24, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 78 investors sold SBUX shares while 489 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 905.08 million shares or 2.60% less from 929.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kentucky Retirement System holds 62,218 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust holds 0.23% or 1.13M shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 0.01% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Family Cap Tru stated it has 1.75% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Cim Inv Mangement Incorporated invested in 9,481 shares. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Moreover, Amf Pensionsforsakring has 0.64% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Connecticut-based Macguire Cheswick And Tuttle Counsel Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.45% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Group Inc One Trading Ltd Partnership accumulated 46,619 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Dsm Cap Prns Ltd Co has 0% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Maryland Cap, Maryland-based fund reported 12,704 shares. Optimum Inv Advsr has 22,327 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Suncoast Equity Mngmt stated it has 2.46% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 203,399 were accumulated by Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Com. Graybill Bartz Associates owns 44,355 shares or 1.83% of their US portfolio.

Among 41 analysts covering Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Starbucks Corporation had 137 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, April 5 the stock rating was initiated by Evercore with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Friday, January 26. The firm has “Hold” rating by Bernstein given on Tuesday, June 26. As per Wednesday, November 2, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, August 9 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 9 by UBS. As per Thursday, March 29, the company rating was downgraded by Wedbush. Mizuho maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Wednesday, November 1 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by Wedbush to “Neutral” on Wednesday, June 14. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Monday, February 5.