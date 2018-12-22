Veritas Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 31.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Llp sold 7,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,900 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $820,000, down from 23,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $157.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.84% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $44. About 58.77M shares traded or 181.45% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has declined 3.81% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Adj EPS 83c; 02/05/2018 – Spinnaker Support Honored with Three 2018 Stevie® Awards for Oracle and SAP Application Services; 10/04/2018 – Oracle AI Powers Future of Customer Experience Management; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 06/03/2018 – RIMINI STREET TO SEEK $50M REFUND FROM ORACLE, CONSIDER APPEAL; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: DON’T EXPECT SHARE BUYBACK TO EXCEED $4B NEXT QUARTER; 07/05/2018 – Oracle’s Mark Hurd Echoes Concerns on Pentagon’s Cloud Process; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY CLOUD PLATFORM AS A SERVICE (PAAS) PLUS INFRASTRUCTURE AS A SERVICE (IAAS) REVENUES WERE UP 28% TO $415 MLN; 13/04/2018 – TCS recognized as `Best in Class’ in Oracle SaaS Implementation Services in Europe by PAC; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES 4Q ADJ. EPS 92C TO 95C, EST. 90C

S-R Schill & Associates decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc Com (STWD) by 48.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. S-R Schill & Associates sold 21,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,777 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $490,000, down from 44,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S-R Schill & Associates who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $19.85. About 5.91 million shares traded or 158.57% up from the average. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.58% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 03/05/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP TO SELL AN £830M ($1.1B) PORTFOLIO OF U; 25/05/2018 – SWEDISH SHAREHOLDERS’ ASSN SAY NO TO STARWOOD VICTORIA PARK BID; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP SAYS CA IMMO OFFER PRICE OF 27.50/SHARE; 01/05/2018 – STERNLICHT’S STARWOOD IS SAID TO SEEK SALE OF APARTMENTS; 22/03/2018 – U.S. firm Starwood seeks stakes in Austrian property groups; 01/04/2018 – VICTORIA PARK SAYS TWO DIRECTORS HAVE ACCEPTED STARWOOD’S OFFER; 03/05/2018 – Vonovia offers $1.1 bln for Sweden’s Victoria Park, trumping Starwood; 27/04/2018 – IMMOFINANZ EXEC BD RECOMMENDS NON-ACCEPTANCE OF STARWOOD OFFER; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q EPS 38c; 27/03/2018 – CA IMMO TO COMMENT ON STARWOOD ONCE BID DOCUMENTATION AVAILABLE

Among 46 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 23 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Oracle had 137 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained the shares of ORCL in report on Thursday, June 14 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Monday, September 11. The rating was initiated by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Wednesday, January 11. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Friday, June 29. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 24 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Friday, December 16. Wells Fargo maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Tuesday, September 18. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $60 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Thursday, February 15. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Thursday, March 16 to “Overweight”. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, March 16 by JMP Securities.

Veritas Investment Management Llp, which manages about $948.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 371 shares to 39,937 shares, valued at $47.70 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 37,135 shares in the quarter, for a total of 879,692 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.19, from 0.82 in 2018Q2.

Analysts await Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, down 3.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.55 per share. STWD’s profit will be $145.94M for 9.36 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Starwood Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.92% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.22, from 1.08 in 2018Q2.