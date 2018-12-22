Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 7.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A sold 2,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,712 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.38M, down from 27,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $180.21. About 7.83M shares traded or 160.79% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has risen 11.57% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 19/03/2018 – MERSANA STRENGTHENS BOARD OF DIRECTORS LEADERSHIP WITH APPOINTMENT OF WILLARD H. DERE, M.D., PROFESSOR AT THE UNIVERSITY OF UTAH AND RETIRED CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER OF AMGEN; 29/03/2018 – FDA SAYS BLINCYTO CARRIES A BOXED WARNING; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q REPATHA REV. $123M, EST. $104.7M; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Amgen Announces that Rhode Island Will Be Location of First U.S. ‘Next-Generation’ Biomanufacturing Plant; 14/05/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – FDA Granted the Approval of Blincyto to Amgen Inc; 17/05/2018 – Amgen: FDA Approves Aimovig, a Novel Treatment Developed Specifically for Migraine Prevention; 09/03/2018 – New Analyses Show Payer Utilization Management Criteria Deny Access To PCSK9 Inhibitors For Patients At The Highest Risk For Subsequent Cardiovascular Events; 12/03/2018 – Regeneron CEO Leonard Schleifer says the biotech firm will lower the price of Praluent so long as insurers increase access to patients

Richard C Young & Company decreased its stake in State Str Corp (STT) by 2.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company sold 3,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 153,157 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.83M, down from 156,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in State Str Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $60.17. About 5.72 million shares traded or 78.01% up from the average. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.94% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.94% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 04/05/2018 – FORMER STATE STREET STT.N EXECUTIVE ARRESTED, ACCUSED BY U.S. OF SCHEME TO DEFRAUD INSURANCE COMPANY; 24/05/2018 – State Street Chief Financial Officer to Speak at the Deutsche Bank 8th Annual Global Financial Services Conference; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET 1Q OPER EPS $1.62, EST. $1.59; 22/03/2018 – STATE STREET APPOINTS IAN APPLEYARD AS NEW GLOBAL CONTROLLER AND CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER; 27/03/2018 – State Street Global Advisors Announces Impact of Receiving Payment; 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q EPS $1.62; 08/05/2018 – Lack of Wall St back-office deters mainstream crypto investments; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET 1Q NET OUTFLOWS $27B; 24/05/2018 – State Street Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 06/03/2018 – State Street Launches Investable Indices

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 49 investors sold AMGN shares while 550 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 470.42 million shares or 2.68% less from 483.36 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $3.25 EPS, up 12.46% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.89 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.07 billion for 13.86 P/E if the $3.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.69 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.92% negative EPS growth.

Among 27 analysts covering Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive.

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $4.27 million activity. 1,777 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) shares with value of $360,520 were sold by Patton Cynthia M.

Among 19 analysts covering State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive.

Analysts await State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, up 3.28% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.83 per share. STT’s profit will be $717.33M for 7.96 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by State Street Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.07% EPS growth.