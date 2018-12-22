Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Ipg Photonics (IPGP) by 109.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc bought 13,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,031 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.91 million, up from 11,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Ipg Photonics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.83% or $6.67 during the last trading session, reaching $107.71. About 994,618 shares traded or 26.29% up from the average. IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) has declined 40.63% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IPGP News: 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Sees 2Q EPS $2.05-EPS $2.35; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics 1Q EPS $1.93; 12/04/2018 – Agency Spy: Initiative L.A. Wins Amazon Studios Media Business as IPG Consolidates the Larger Amazon Account; 15/05/2018 – BRIDGEWATER EXITED COST, CMG, ROST, LULU, IPG IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 21/04/2018 – DJ IPG Photonics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPGP); 08/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 15; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics 1Q Rev $359.9M; 14/05/2018 – IPG Photonics at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Sees 2Q Rev $400M-$430M

Steel Partners Holdings Lp increased its stake in Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) by 5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steel Partners Holdings Lp bought 46,851 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.01% with the market. The hedge fund held 983,819 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.43 million, up from 936,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steel Partners Holdings Lp who had been investing in Steel Partners Hldgs LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $353.52 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $13.75. About 15,364 shares traded. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) has declined 22.68% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLP News: 23/05/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS LP REPORTS 17.8 PCT STAKE IN BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES AS OF MAY 23 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings LP Exits Position in HC2; 09/03/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings 4Q Adjusted EBITDA $38.7M; 09/03/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS LP SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA BETWEEN $184 MLN AND $225 MLN; 18/04/2018 – John Ashe Named President and CEO of Lucas-Milhaupt Unit of Steel Partners Holdings; 07/05/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS – QTRLY NET LOSS PER COMMON UNIT $0.35; 09/03/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Sees 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $30M-$37M; 24/05/2018 – Babcock & Wilcox Ent: Board of Directors Will Review the Steel Partners Non-Binding Indication of Interest; 23/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Reports 17.8% Babcock & Wilcox Stake in Filing; 23/05/2018 – BABCOCK & WILCOX HOLDER STEEL PARTNERS OFFERS TO BUY CO

Among 15 analysts covering IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75M and $747.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly (KCDMY) by 119,577 shares to 201,463 shares, valued at $1.79 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 75 investors sold IPGP shares while 136 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 29.56 million shares or 0.75% less from 29.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Emerald Advisers Inc Pa reported 7,191 shares stake. Aperio Gru Llc invested in 12,999 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Johnson Fincl Group Inc Incorporated, Wisconsin-based fund reported 250 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 12,856 shares stake. S&Co accumulated 1,400 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Virginia-based Yorktown Management Rech Company has invested 0.08% in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Strs Ohio stated it has 0% in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Garrison Financial accumulated 19,899 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Incorporated owns 2,985 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can invested in 22,418 shares. Amer Rech Management holds 4,080 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 3,400 shares. Needham Ltd, New York-based fund reported 14,750 shares. Parnassus Invs Ca owns 500,000 shares. Asset Mgmt Inc holds 6,339 shares.

