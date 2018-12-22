Edgestream Partners Lp increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 608.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp bought 74,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 86,938 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.36M, up from 12,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $30.31. About 24.88 million shares traded or 89.96% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 34.67% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.67% the S&P500.

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Systemax Inc (SYX) by 16.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc sold 37,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 184,797 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.09 million, down from 221,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Systemax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $887.16M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.99% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $23.81. About 333,265 shares traded or 205.83% up from the average. Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) has risen 13.70% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.70% the S&P500. Some Historical SYX News: 24/05/2018 – Systemax Short-Interest Ratio Rises 86% to 9 Days; 22/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 21/04/2018 – DJ Systemax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYX); 13/03/2018 – South Dakota urges Supreme Court to click ‘buy’ on internet sales tax; 30/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes; 24/04/2018 – Systemax Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Systemax 1Q EPS 38c; 01/05/2018 – Systemax Anticipates Continuing a Regular Qtrly Div in the Future

Among 29 analysts covering Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT), 20 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Applied Materials Inc. had 145 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, July 13 with “Buy”. The company was upgraded on Monday, August 6 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Friday, September 29 with “Buy”. As per Monday, September 18, the company rating was maintained by Needham. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, August 19 by Cowen & Co. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, November 11. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, December 10 by Credit Agricole. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 13 by UBS. On Friday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co with “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 21, 2018 – Nasdaq” on November 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on December 10, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Dec 12, 2018 : FE, QQQ, INTC, CZR, SRE, GE, CTL, F, MSFT, T, CMCSA, AMAT – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “54 Top Nasdaq December Dividend Dears By Yield, Upside, And Net Gains – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IXN, CTSH, HPQ, AMAT – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 115 investors sold AMAT shares while 303 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 722.69 million shares or 1.34% less from 732.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama reported 453,315 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De stated it has 5.56M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.07% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Walleye Trading Lc reported 299,814 shares. Moreover, Scotia has 0.02% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Everence reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Wellington Management Gp Llp has invested 0% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Hartford Fincl Mngmt Inc owns 30,068 shares. Suffolk Cap Mngmt Ltd invested in 332,202 shares or 1.83% of the stock. Regions Fincl Corporation holds 56,634 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Lansdowne Prtnrs (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 3.16% or 7.74M shares. Cypress Capital Group Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 6,457 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0.03% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 270,595 shares. First Dallas Secs Inc has 21,079 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Girard Ptnrs Ltd has invested 0.02% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85M and $587.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (EWZ) by 21,331 shares to 6,293 shares, valued at $212,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 11,514 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,467 shares, and cut its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

More notable recent Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on December 11, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “38 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on December 10, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Systemax Inc. (SYX) CEO Larry Reinhold on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on October 30, 2018. More interesting news about Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Systemax Inc. (SYX) CEO Larry Reinhold on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2018 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Ride on DuPont Analysis With 5 Top Stocks – December 20, 2018 – Zacks.com” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Among 2 analysts covering Systemax Inc (NYSE:SYX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Systemax Inc had 7 analyst reports since June 27, 2017 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by William Blair given on Wednesday, October 31. The stock of Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 2 by Sidoti. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, August 22 by Sidoti. The company was downgraded on Friday, November 10 by Sidoti. Sidoti downgraded Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) rating on Tuesday, June 27. Sidoti has “Neutral” rating and $22 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Sidoti on Tuesday, April 24.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.65, from 1.59 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold SYX shares while 34 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 10.28 million shares or 3.32% less from 10.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Smith Thomas W holds 1.61% of its portfolio in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) for 76,500 shares. James Investment Research Inc holds 23,180 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs accumulated 1,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Bluemountain Cap Ltd Co, a New York-based fund reported 34,607 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 11,932 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 18,709 shares. Goldman Sachs has invested 0% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Advisory Net Ltd Llc reported 1 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has 1.30M shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). National Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 0% or 10,241 shares. Secor Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 0.14% or 38,446 shares. Shell Asset invested in 32,906 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager Lp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Parametric Port Associate Ltd Co has 0% invested in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) for 39,451 shares.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $1.44 million activity. $916,095 worth of Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) was sold by DOOLEY ROBERT. Shares for $465,300 were sold by Clark Thomas Eugene.